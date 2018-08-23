

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's foreign trade deficit increased in June from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Economy Ministry showed Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.45 billion in June from EUR 1.26 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Exports climbed 3.1 percent year-over-year in June and imports grew by 7.7 percent.



During the first half of this year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 14.59 billion in July, widened from EUR 11.1 billion in the same period of 2017.



Both exports and imports increased by 2.9 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.



