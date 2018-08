It is decided with effect from 24 August 2018, to remove Spearhavoc Finans A/S 3% 2027 Secured Bond - ISIN DK0030404611. The reason for the deletion is that Spearhavoc Finans A/S has requested deletion, cf. published announcement on 6 August 2018 For further information, please contact Issuer Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66: