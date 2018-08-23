

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $210.35 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $182.55 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $2.36 billion from $2.21 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $210.35 Mln. vs. $182.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q3): $2.36 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.81 - $1.95 Full year revenue guidance: $9.40 - $9.60 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX