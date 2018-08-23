

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Eisai and Merck (MRK) announced the European Commission has granted a marketing authorization for the oral receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor LENVIMA (lenvatinib), as a single agent for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma who have received no prior systemic therapy.



Gary Hendler, Chairman and CEO, Eisai EMEA, said: 'LENVIMA is the first new treatment option to be made available in this first-line systemic treatment setting in over a decade and represents an important new therapeutic option for patients. Eisai and Merck are therefore committed to working together to ensure that patients have rapid access to LENVIMA across Europe.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX