SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Industrial Lighting Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. According to this report, the market for industrial lighting products will experience a decelerated spend growth momentum in the coming years. However, the increasing replacement rate of incandescent lights will boost the demand for the industrial lighting market.

"Buyers can achieve reduced upfront costs that are associated with the purchase of new industrial lighting products. This can be done by choosing suppliers who offer cost-effective industrial lighting solutions,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer a comprehensive coverage of the strategic sourcing and category management objectives. The reports offer key insights into category pricing strategies, which help the buyers analyze their total cost of ownership during the procurement process. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the industrial lighting market.

Replacement of incandescent lights with energy-efficient LED lights

Demand energy-efficient and safer industrial lighting sources in hazardous locations

Report scope snapshot: Industrial lighting market

US market insights

Category volume drivers

Overview of best practices in the US

Procurement best practices in the US

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Category ecosystem

Buyer ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

