

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled RMB8.69 billion, or RMB3.30 per share. This compares with RMB14.68 billion, or RMB5.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB21.13 billion or RMB8.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.3% to RMB80.92 billion from RMB50.18 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB21.13 Bln. vs. RMB20.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB8.04 vs. RMB7.95 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB80.92 Bln vs. RMB50.18 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX