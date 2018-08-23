

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced approval from the U.S. FDA for the cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 as a companion diagnostic test with IRESSA. The cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 is currently the only FDA-approved diagnostic test for non-small cell lung cancer using liquid biopsy.



IRESSA (gefitinib) is a targeted monotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor exon 19 deletions or exon 21 substitution mutation-positive NSCLC.



The cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 is a real-time polymerase chain reaction test for the qualitative detection of 42 defined mutations of the EGFR gene in exons 18-21, including L858R, exon 19 deletions, and T790M mutations.



