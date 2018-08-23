LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas adds the role Chief Compliance & Legal Officer to Group Management

LeoVegas is further strengthening its organisation in the area of compliance and legal affairs. In connection with this, a new role - Chief Compliance & Legal Officer (CCLO) - is being established in LeoVegas' Group Management.

LeoVegas is focusing heavily on compliance by providing training throughout the entire organisation and expanding the teams in these areas. LeoVegas has begun recruitment for a person to serve in the new CCLO role with seat in Group Management. The role includes an overall responsibility for the Group's work in compliance and legal affairs. It includes, all relationships with authorities and licensors, as well as developing and managing the daily work within the area of responsibility.

Until the position has been permanently filled, LeoVegas has arrived at an interim solution for the near term by appointing attorney Anders Fast through a so-called secondment. Anders Fast is currently Managing Partner at the law firm Baker McKenzie's Stockholm office and has a solid background with nearly 20 years of experience in the legal profession, with a wide focus on various sectors and companies.

"In a phase in which the industry is maturing and focus on compliance is rising, at the same time that our regulated revenue is growing sharply, the timing is now right to put a CCLO role in place. I am very happy that Anders will take on the CCLO role until we have found the right person long term. Anders has served as a legal adviser to LeoVegas since the start and knows the industry inside and out, which gives him a head start. Our focus on compliance is a prerequisite for us in our work on reaching our financial targets for 2020 and thereby achieving sustainable and long-term strong growth," comments Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO and co-founder: +46-(0)8-410 367 66, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com (mailto:gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com)

Philip Doftvik, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance: +46-(0)73-512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com (mailto:philip.doftvik@leovegas.com)

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a local, multibrand operator collectively referred to as Rocket X. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com/).

Leo add Chief Compliance & Legal Officer role to Group Management (http://hugin.info/171540/R/2212483/862607.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LeoVegas AB via Globenewswire

