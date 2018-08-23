The 35rd EU PVSEC takes place from Monday to Friday, 24 to 28 September 2018 at Brussels meeting Centre, Brussels, Belgium.The experts of the PV solar branch meet in Brussels to discuss new concepts, trends and developments in science and industry. The EU PVSEC provides an inspiring platform for dialogue and information exchange across the world. "It is my great honour and great pleasure to invite you to attend the next EU PVSEC to be held for the first time in my home town, the beautiful city of Brussels, the capital and the heart of Europe", said Dr. Pierre Verlinden, EU PVSEC Conference General ...

