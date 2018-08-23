sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

52,09 Euro		-0,08
-0,15 %
WKN: 850501 ISIN: US1101221083 Ticker-Symbol: BRM 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,99
52,44
14:38
51,92
52,42
14:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY52,09-0,15 %