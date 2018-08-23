

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced the U.S. FDA accepted its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Empliciti (elotuzumab) in combination with pomalidomide and low-dose dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. The FDA granted the application priority review with an action date of December 27, 2018.



Bristol-Myers Squibb and AbbVie are co-developing Empliciti, with Bristol-Myers Squibb solely responsible for commercial activities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX