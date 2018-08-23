

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound climbed against its most major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



The pound hit a 2-week high of 143.01 against the yen, from an early low of 142.43.



The pound bounced off to 1.2910 against the greenback and 1.2682 against the franc, from its previous 2-day low of 1.2850 and a weekly low of 1.2645, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 145.00 against the yen, 1.31 against the greenback and 1.29 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX