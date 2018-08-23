Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2018) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a strategic partnership with Wayne Thompson of Burlington, Ontario, Canada. As part of the agreement, Mr. Thompson has agreed to actively assist Backstageplay Inc. with access to his client-base and otherwise provide strategic consulting and advisory services as well as the promotion of the Company and its gamification platform and software within the entertainment industries.

"I'm excited about Backstageplay's unique business model and the new revenue opportunities is gives to Artists," said Wayne Thompson. "Backstageplay represents a wonderful way for Artists to engage their fans and have fun at the same time."

Throughout his career, Wayne Thompson has been associated with some of the most important names in the Entertainment Industry, including Tanya Tucker, Harry Belafonte and Steven Seagal. Wayne has promoted world tours and concerts for Frank Sinatra, Liza Minnelli, George Burns, Whitney Houston, Natalie Cole, Beach Boys, Moody Blues, Julio Iglesias and The Temptations. He has toured many arts and cultural events throughout Canada such as "Stars of the Kirov Ballet", and produced theatrical productions of "Forever Plaid", "A Clockwork Orange" and others. He created and toured "Unforgettable - the Music of Nat King Cole" with the Cole family as partner. Wayne recently co-produced the CBC movie, "Keep Your Head Up, Kid: The Don Cherry Story", which won two Gemini Awards and two Director's Guild of Canada Awards including Best Picture.

Wayne is the winner of 4 Juno Awards (Canada's Grammy Awards) and has received more than a dozen gold and platinum records worldwide. He is very active in volunteer roles for charities, having raised millions of dollars including acting as a lead fundraiser for the Dr. Jay Foundation, a charity that raises money for palliative care and children with life threatening diseases, and the Advisory Board for Unity for Autism. Thompson was an integral part of the founding of Kid's Help Phone. He and his wife, Wendy, were founding members with Susan Bassett, following the passing of her husband John F. Bassett, in the creation and operation of the Bassett/Falk Cancer Research Foundation.

"I am delighted and honoured to have developed personal and professional relationships with Wayne and his family," said Scott White, Backstageplay's CEO. "Being aligned in so many ways, both in business and in our personal objectives, should allow us to cultivate numerous benefits for Backstageplay and its stakeholders. Wayne's successes and access, as well as his understanding and involvement in certain aspects of the Canadian capital markets, will add significant value to our business."

