The global Alpha-1 antitrypsin drugs market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005355/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global alpha-1 antitrypsin drugs market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is improving the diagnosis of Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). Detection is an important step in treating any disease or deficiency. However, AATD is difficult to diagnose in most of the cases. As per the Alpha-1 foundation, about 3% of all the patients detected with COPD may have undetected AATD. To combat this, in the last few years several awareness programs conducted around the world to recognize and differentiate AATD from other diseases.

This market research report on the global Alpha-1 antitrypsin drugs market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising patient assistance programs as one of the key emerging trends in the global Alpha-1 antitrypsin drugs market:

Global Alpha-1 antitrypsin drugs market: Rising patient assistance programs

Patient assistance programs are sponsored by drug companies, doctors, patient, and civic groups. The program helps uninsured patients from low-income groups to get free or brand-name medications at low prices.

"Several vendors run programs to assist patients with AATD treatment. Alpha-1 foundation Oxygen Travel Fund is one such program that provides oxygen and equipment for individuals who lack the financial resources to visit their physicians, hospitals, and Alpha-1 educational events," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on cardiovascular and metabolic disorders.

Global Alpha-1 antitrypsin drugs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global Alpha-1 antitrypsin drugs market by route of administration (parenteral and inhalation) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 66%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. Among the regions, EMEA is expected to witness maximum incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005355/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com