Invitation to Presentation of Sectra's Three-month Interim Report on September 4

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its interim report for the period May to July 2018 on September 4, 2018. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a teleconference/webcast in conjunction with the publication of the report.
Publication of the interim report: 8:00 a.m.September 4, 2018
Presentation: 10:00 a.m.September 4, 2018
To participate, call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:
- SE +46-8-5664-2662
- UK +44-20-3008-9806
- US +1-855-753-2235
Sectra management will present the interim report and answer any questions. The presentation will be held in English and can also be followed online at www.sectra.se/irwebcast. A recorded version will be available via this link after the conference.
Approximately 15 minutes before the start, a presentation (PDF document) will be available for download at www.sectra.se/irwebcast.
Sectra's financial calendar for the 2018/2019 fiscal year
- September 6, 2018 at 3:30 p.m.: Annual General Meeting in Linköping, Sweden
- December 7, 2018 at 8:15 a.m.: Six-month interim report
- March 6, 2019 at 8:15 a.m.: Nine-month interim report
- May 28, 2019 at 8:15 a.m.: Year-end report 2018/2019
Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: http://www.sectra.com/investor/calendar/
