The global corporate leadership training market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 15% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio
A key factor driving the growth of the market is increased spending on corporate leadership training. Organizations are increasingly spending on leadership training year-over-year, as it is more cost-effective for a company to fill senior positions from within its hierarchy than hire an external resource. Also, they are fast recognizing leadership training as essential to a company's efficient functioning and financial health.
This market research report on the global corporate leadership training market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of gamification in corporate training as one of the key emerging trends in the global corporate leadership training market:
Global corporate leadership training market: Emergence of gamification in corporate training
Many companies find it difficult to convince employees to attend training programs, including corporate leadership training programs. Companies usually look at return on investment (ROI) before adopting a training program because it would involve employees spending time away from work. Such challenges have paved way for innovations such as gaming technology in corporate leadership training programs.
"Gamification is an emerging trend and the results post training are fruitful for an organization. The introduction of gamification in corporate leadership training encourages friendly competition and a spirit of achievement, enhances user engagement, and brings about considerable behavioral changes. Companies are aligning this with measurable goals. Overall, gamification increases participation and engagement levels of employees. Thus, gamification in corporate training is expected to support the market's growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on K12 and higher education.
Global corporate leadership training market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global corporate leadership training market by application (ILT, blended training, and online training) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 39%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the presence of a robust and advanced infrastructure to support training and awareness among large multinational corporations (MNCs) about the importance of corporate leadership training.
