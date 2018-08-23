sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,002 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0D9K4 ISIN: GB00B064NT52 Ticker-Symbol: M7Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
23.08.2018 | 14:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MediaZest Plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

MediaZest Plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, August 23

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest" or the "Company"; AIM: MDZ)

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

MediaZest, the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce that the Report and Financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2018 have been posted to shareholders are available on the Company's website: www.mediazest.com. The Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has also been posted to shareholders and is expected to be available on the Company's website shortly.

The AGM is to be held at the offices of CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP at Cannon Place, 78 Cannon Street, London EC4N 6AF on 18 September 2018 at 10.00 a.m.

Enquiries:

Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
Tom Price/Edward Hutton
Nominated Adviser
Northland Capital Partners Limited		020 3861 6625
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com


© 2018 PR Newswire