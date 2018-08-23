sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,50 Euro		+1,10
+2,18 %
WKN: A2DW4X ISIN: US77543R1023 Ticker-Symbol: R35 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROKU INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROKU INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,78
52,05
14:36
51,76
52,07
14:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROKU INC
ROKU INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROKU INC51,50+2,18 %