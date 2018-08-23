Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the four best practices for investment banking companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005310/en/

Industry Best Practices for Investment Banking Companies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Investment banking organizations have tackled numerous challenges over the past few years. New regulations after the financial disaster have brought in many changes and have made it somewhat hard for the investment banking organizations to profit from traditional lines of business by generating funding, heavy capital, requirements for liquidity, increased complexity, and operational costs. Additionally, technological advancements have changed client interaction models, implementation platforms, and the process of operations. The strategy for growth differs from one bank to another but all investment banks need to rearrange and reposition their strategies if they are aiming at sustainable growth and profitability in the current scenario.

To know more about the scope of our research engagement, request a proposal

"There is a need to invest extensively in the optimization of strategy for the investment banking companies," says an industry expert from Infiniti

Best practices for investment banking companies:

Structuring strategic coherence: Strategic coherence is the main constituent of success for any investment banking company. By strategic coherence, we mean the appropriate alignment of products, services, and competences with one clear way to play. This is one of the best practices that is a must follow for any investment banking company. Investment banks need to keep supervisory considerations and capital competence notions in mind. To know more about our portfolio of market intelligence solutions , get in touch

Strategic coherence is the main constituent of success for any investment banking company. By strategic coherence, we mean the appropriate alignment of products, services, and competences with one clear way to play. This is one of the best practices that is a must follow for any investment banking company. Investment banks need to keep supervisory considerations and capital competence notions in mind. , Shifting to strategic optimization: There is a need to capitalize on the optimization strategy for the investment banking firms. This requires the examination of the most resourceful and effective ways to augment performance considering all performance factors like the franchise and operational synergies along with financial and other constraints. To know more about our portfolio of solutions , request a proposal

There is a need to capitalize on the optimization strategy for the investment banking firms. This requires the examination of the most resourceful and effective ways to augment performance considering all performance factors like the franchise and operational synergies along with financial and other constraints. , Re-examine client profitability: Investment banks have classically been less absorbed than purely consumer-oriented firms when it comes to evaluating their customers' profitability and using client segmentation strategies to examine which activities are creating or degrading value. A client-centric approach to profitability is one of the best practices to assess the effect of external macro forces. These external factors include counterparty behavioral changes, market structure changes, and pressure of regulations that have been compressing revenues and growing the cost of business.

Investment banks have classically been less absorbed than purely consumer-oriented firms when it comes to evaluating their customers' profitability and using client segmentation strategies to examine which activities are creating or degrading value. A client-centric approach to profitability is one of the best practices to assess the effect of external macro forces. These external factors include counterparty behavioral changes, market structure changes, and pressure of regulations that have been compressing revenues and growing the cost of business. Get in touch, to know more about the four best practices for investment banking companies

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the four best practices for investment banking companies.

View the complete list of the four best practices for investment banking companies:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/best-practices-investment-banking-companies

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005310/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us