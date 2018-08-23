Tinyclues, the leading campaign intelligence solution, announced today that technology sales heavyweight, Zachary Moser, has joined their rapidly expanding team as Vice President of Sales US.

Moser is a veteran in the SaaS space, bringing over 10 years of experience to Tinyclues. Most recently from Bluecore, as the Director of Sales, he led their sales organization, growth strategy, and directly contributed to rapid domestic and international growth. His efforts helped meet the rising demand in retail for data-driven marketing automation and personalization.

Moser will drive the sales and multi-vertical growth strategy in North America for Tinyclues, which has already been experiencing tremendous growth in international markets. Moser's joining comes on the heels of their first Global User Conference, Tinyworld and the opening of 2 international offices in Denmark and Germany.

"What attracted me to Tinyclues wasn't just what they are doing, but how. There is a visionary approach to solving problems for the executives I speak to every day," Moser says about joining Tinyclues. "The AI behind the product is unmatched and I'm very excited to be joining a team that rallies behind delivering real results and value for their clients. Tinyclues delivers a huge amount of impact and it's an honor to be a part of this amazing team.

"Tinyclues is already experiencing tremendous growth in Europe. Having started to experience the same trend in the US since opening our New York office in October 2017, we reached a stage where we needed someone like Zachary. He has a proven track record that speaks for itself," says David Bessis, CEO of Tinyclues, of Zachary's joining. "This is an exciting time for AI in marketing. We're bringing something revolutionary to the US market with Campaign Intelligence. Our momentum needs to be managed with the unwavering understanding that our clients are at the core of our growth. Zachary's commitment to clients, experience, and bottomless energy make him a pillar for the team and a formidable signal to the market."

Moser graduated from Marquette University with a Bachelor's of Science in International Economics and Political Science. When he's not spending time with his wife and newborn, he enjoys all things sports and exercise-related. Tinyclues is currently expanding their sales team in the US and has several open roles, check out our open positions.

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution enabling companies to maximize revenue and customer engagement through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues' solution uses deep learning to identify future buyers for any offer, in the days following a campaign. Companies such as AccorHotels, Arcadia, Brandalley, Cdiscount, Charles Tyrwhitt, Clarins, Club Med, Fnac-Darty, Global Hotel Alliance, Lacoste, Manor, Road Scholar, Thomas Cook, TUI, Vente-privee, and Vestiaire Collective are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct mail, call centers and Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's 2018 Cool Vendor in Multichannel Marketing report.

