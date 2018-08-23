The global electronic handheld massager market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the effectiveness of handheld massager. A handheld massager is beneficial to a wide range of people, from athletes to office workers, due to the various benefits offered. Individuals prefer handheld massagers over traditional massages due to their ease of use and immediate results. The benefit of using electronic massagers for athletes include relieving muscular tightness and the stress on bones and joints post workout. This reduces the tendency of muscular spasm, soreness, and fatigue. The benefits offered also include better functionality, reduction in blood pressure, increase in immunity, and elimination of body pain.

This market research report on the global electronic handheld massager market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the ease of availability of products as one of the key emerging trends in the global electronic handheld massager market:

Global electronic handheld massager market: Ease of availability of products

Currently, electronic handheld massages are easily available in stores and online websites. The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry over the past couple of years has provided notable opportunities for consumer goods vendors in terms of supply chain management and geographic expansion. This channel not only makes it easier for consumers to place orders and buy them but also reduces the cost associated with inventory storage, display, and other operational costs for manufacturers.

"The growing popularity of online stores will ensure availability of massagers across the globe. The range of products in the electronic massagers category has also witnessed a rise with the introduction of several lines of these products that cater to the specific requirement of customers. The manufacturers are also open to supplying their products to new distributors and retailers and reducing the complexity of operations to attract more wholesale buyers. These factors ultimately simplify the supply chain and ensure easy availability of their products," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global electronic handheld massager market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global electronic handheld massager market by distribution channel (retail outlets and online stores) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 42%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increased adoption and greater availability of products in the region, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

