Reports strong Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth of 21.5% and margin expansion of 587 bps

Eros Now paying subscribers grew 248.3% YoY to 10.1 million

Eros Now launching three new original series Side Hero, Flip and Smoke

Eros Now partnered with Sri Lanka's premier connectivity provider,'Dialog Axiata'

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros" or "the Company"), a leading global Indian film and digital studio, today announced unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Financial Highlights:

Q1 FY 2019 Highlights Revenue of $60.2 million in Q1 FY2019 compared to $60.8 million in Q1 FY2018.

Reported strong Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $19.2 million in Q1 FY2019, compared to $15.8 million in Q1 FY2018, an increase of 21.5 year-over-year.

of $19.2 million in Q1 FY2019, compared to $15.8 million in Q1 FY2018, an increase of 21.5 year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 31.9% in Q1 FY2019, compared to 26.0% in Q1 FY2018.

Reported net debt of $186.8 million as on June 30, 2018, compared to $189.2 million as on March 31, 2018 and net leverage ratio of 2.28x. The net debt to equity ratio remains conservative at 18.9%.

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed within this release to our GAAP operating results are included at the end of this release. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Key Business Highlights:

As of June 30, 2018, Eros Now worldwide paying subscribers increased by 248.3% year-over-year and 27.8% sequentially to 10.1 million. The Company is reiterating its guidance of 16 million paying subscribers by fiscal year end 2019.

As of June 30, 2018, Eros Now has exceeded 113 million registered users worldwide across APP, WAP and Web.

Over the next year, Eros Now is planning to launch a stable of feature films, made-for-digital originals films and over 20 original episodic programs, all of which will be available exclusively on Eros Now to paying subscribers. Three original series, Side Hero , Flip and Smoke, will be launched in the next few weeks. Originals will feature popular names like Rohan Sippy, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Siddharth Anand and Pavan Kriplani in various capacities.

, and will be launched in the next few weeks. Originals will feature popular names like Rohan Sippy, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Siddharth Anand and Pavan Kriplani in various capacities. Eros Now announced a partnership with InMobi, a leading global digital marketing platform. The partnership will for the first time enable advertisers to directly monetise on Eros Now's video platform.

Eros Now reinforced its mission of non-stop entertainment, anytime, anywhere with one-of-a-kind brand campaign 'Bolo Kya Dekhogey.' The campaign, which rolled out three television commercials, reiterates Eros Now's leadership position in the movie category, offering its extensive movie library across languages.

Eros released 14 films in Q1 FY2019 (one medium budget and 13 small budget films) as compared to five films in Q1 FY2018 (one high budget, one medium budget and three small budget films). This is in line with Eros' strategy of developing its own intellectual property and concentrating on content-driven films rather than high budget star-driven films.

Bhavesh Joshi (Hindi), Meri Nimmo (Digital release), Blackmail (Overseas), Haami (Bengali), Goodnight City (Bengali), Alinagarer Golokdhadha (Bengali) and others were the main revenue contributing films during the first quarter.

and others were the main revenue contributing films during the first quarter. Reliance Industries Ltd ("RIL" or "Reliance") completed its acquisition of a 5% equity stake in Eros at a price of $15 per share for a total cash consideration of $46.6 million on August 6, 2018.

On a pro forma basis including the $46.6 million equity investment from RIL, Eros' net debt as of June 30, 2018 is $140.2 million and the net leverage ratio is 1.71x.

Eros formed a ground-breaking joint venture with V. Vijayendra Prasad, one of India's top screen-writers and directors. The exclusive collaboration will build a quality content pipeline through joint development of scripts and production and distribution of films and web-series.

Eros also partnered with Phars Film, one of the UAE's largest film distribution and exhibition networks. Eros also intends to partner with Pana Film, one of the largest Turkish film studios for Indo-Turkish co-productions.

Eros releases 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' in Turkey across 190 screens after over $45 million in box office collection in China.

Eros also has a distribution partnership with Central Partnership in Russia, which may open new markets for Eros releases. These strategic partnerships not only help Eros augment its in-house content production model, but also expand the geographical canvas for content monetization.

Kishore Lulla, Eros' Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"We delivered a strong set of results this quarter, underscoring our market leadership, solid business fundamentals and continued growth in our digital platform, Eros Now. As we continue to develop our digital offering and adapt to the dynamic global media landscape we operate in, I want to reflect on the journey we have taken so far. At our core we are, and always have been, a content company delivering premium Indian filmed entertainment to the masses with unparalleled distribution capacity. Almost 20 years ago, Eros developed the first vertically integrated film studio model in India. We combined premium content production and acquisition abilities with best-in-class international distribution reach. Over the last decade we have witnessed many of the major Hollywood studios make their entries into India. It is a testament to our content offering, brand strength and people that we have been able to maintain and grow our market share in the face of this competition.

We are also proud to have one the deepest and richest Indian content libraries in the world. Over the last 10 years Eros has been responsible for 30 of the top 100 highest grossing box office films in India. We must not forget that even in the digital age, premium content is still immensely valuable. Our industry relationships spanning over 40 years allow us access to the best talent across the nation. Our library is constantly evolving and replenished every year with new and innovative content that appeals to all consumers.

We continue to focus on appropriate budget films promising high IRR's based on our unique portfolio approach. As we increase production across genres and languages, the stories we tell are driven and backed by pre-sale potential with reduced reliance on box office success. The real star of today is the story being told on screen. We are especially excited about our upcoming theatrical slate this year, in addition to our upcoming slate of Eros Now original releases. Our content partnership with Reliance, new venture with V. Vijayendra Prasad and continued relationship with Aanand Rai are all instrumental to our future and will be keys to our success."

Rishika Lulla, Chief Executive Officer, Eros Digital who received the award for 'Women leadership in Industry' at the Times National Awards for Marketing Excellence, commented:

"The continued strength of our digital entertainment offering was once again a significant driving force behind our solid start to Fiscal 2019. With our diversified and unparalleled library we continue to see growing consumer appetite for compelling content. We are excited to have the largest paying and registered users, beating our own target of 2 million every quarter to be at 10.1 million paying subs this quarter. Our new partnership with InMobi will also allow us to start monetising our 113 million plus registered user base while still being an SVOD model. Living up to our core philosophy of innovative and non-intrusive ad formats, we will also be experimenting with new concepts such as allowing brands to engage seamlessly with branded and high quality digital content.

We truly believe that Eros Now's extensive content bouquet will satisfy the insatiable appetite of our audiences and further enhance our commitment to be the source of entertainment with penetration in 100 cities across India. This is a significant expansion and with the best talent on board in our industry for movies and originals, we aim to capture an even larger audience with our upcoming star studded 'Originals' slate starting with 'Side Hero', the first ever Indian original comedy-drama featuring Kunal Roy Kapoor and directed by Rohan Sippy.

India is undergoing a digital revolution which is further fuelled by Reliance Giga venture and other telcos bringing consumers a seamless connectivity experience, where Indian OTT players are now leaving no stone unturned to lure the viewers to sign up. Eros Now with its matchless proposition of 52 weeks of 52 premiers across genre and languages is uniquely positioned to execute a wide distribution strategy with a library of over 11,000 films spread across over nine Indian languages. According to our proprietary data, the longest content format is the most engaging where the best movies on Eros Now gets viewed in less than two sessions and an engaged viewer returns at least three times a week, spending a minimum of 40 Minutes, making it safe to say that Eros Now is the best engagement platform."

Prem Parameswaran, Group Chief Financial Officer and President of North America, also commented:

"I am pleased with our first quarter performance, highlighted by strong margin expansion, continued balance sheet strength and solid subscriber additions out of our Eros Now business. We believe the Company is now firing on all cylinders as our Adjusted EBITDA growth and margin expansion is at 21.5% and 587 bps respectively. This coupled with our conservative balance sheet with net debt leverage ratio of 2.28x has us poised for growth in the coming fiscal year.

Having reached over 10.1 million paying subscribers in Eros Now through the end of the First Quarter, we are confident in continuing to grow our subscriber base over the next few years, especially given our premium content offering coupled with the large Indian and global market opportunities."

Business Outlook

Eros has a compelling film slate planned for the rest of Fiscal Year 2019, including films such as Çolor Yellow Productions "Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi", Anurag Kashyap's "Manmarziyan", Namaste England (Overseas), Helicopter Eela (Overseas), trilingual "Haathi mere Saathi." Eros looks forward to releasing Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Punjabi, and Malayalam films during the year.

Eros looks forward to releasing Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Punjabi, and Malayalam films during the year. Eros' first Indo-China film is starting production next year. The Company is currently in pre-production, completing the writing and casting developments.

Eros Now

Partnerships Developments:

Eros Now, in association with Dab Gaming Ltd, launched Eros Now Betz, a unique app created for millions of football lovers globally. The app allows users to be a part of the on-going matches and experience victory as their teams also win along. This association also offered Eros Now Betz's users the accessibility to Eros Now's unparalleled movie library of 11,000 plus films, free for a period of one month.

Eros Now announced a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Mi TV, enhancing Eros Now's distribution to the larger screen in India and then across Asia. Eros Now is now available within Patchwall on all Mi TVs sold in India, giving all users access to its compelling bouquet of Bollywood and regional language films, entertainment shows, music videos and originals.

Eros Now partnered with Sri Lanka's premier connectivity provider, Dialog Axiata, for best in regional content allowing users to seamlessly browse through over 20,000 hours of original Indian content in over 10 languages. Available via the Dialog ViU app, Eros Now gives subscribers access to a high-quality content library which comprises of over 11,000 plus movies with multi language subtitles, originals, music and entertainment shows in High Definition (HD).

With a base of over 113 million registered users, Eros' partnership with InMobi will enable brands to advertise to their target audiences through Eros Now for the first time. Over 95% viewership on the platform belongs to the core target audience (M/F 18-30).

Eros Now reinforced its mission of non-stop entertainment, anytime, anywhere with one-of-a-kind brand campaign 'Bolo Kya Dekhogey.' The campaign, which rolled out three television commercials, reiterated Eros Now's leadership position in the movie category, offering its extensive movie library across languages.

Eros Now is engaged with the best social media fan base in the country, with less than 1% dropout from Instagram and Facebook traffic driven to the platform.

Eros Now announced a partnership with Gold's Gym in India, offering Gold's Gym members a 60% discount on Eros Now's annual subscription. The partnership offers Gold's Gym's 134 fully equipped gyms across 85 cities in India.

Eros Now successfully closed multiple marketing partnerships with Natures Basket, Voonik and Paytm (Kicking off a 70% cash back offer).

Content:

This quarter Eros Now successfully premiered 11 movies across five Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telegu and Gujarati. Eros continues to invest in a diverse range of content to fulfill penetration across 100 cities in India.

Eros Now Q1 FY19 Premieres Film Title Language Zindagi Virat Marathi Meri Nimmo Hindi Mukkabaaz Hindi Mo Tamil Chitthi Marathi Duniyadari Gujarati Dhol Taashe Marathi Aav Taru Kari Nakhu Gujarati Madura Veeran Tamil Gavthi Marathi Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu Tamil

Eros successfully premiered India's first straight-to-digital film, Anand L Rai's first Eros Now original Meri Nimmo, on the platform and is excited for its slate of originals that are being produced internally in partnership with the best talent. Global concepts that will entertain audiences are being produced internally. A selection of upcoming titles includes:

Side Hero with Rohan Sippy: Featuring Kunaal Roy Kapur as a fictionalised version of himself the less successful younger brother of a hotshot Bollywood producer and star this comedy-drama follows Kunaal trying to land a leading role in a bid to prove that his profession of acting is not just a 'hobby.' (Target release September 2018)

with Rohan Sippy: Featuring Kunaal Roy Kapur as a fictionalised version of himself the less successful younger brother of a hotshot Bollywood producer and star this comedy-drama follows Kunaal trying to land a leading role in a bid to prove that his profession of acting is not just a 'hobby.' (Target release September 2018) Smoke: An unflinching look at the politics within the drug mafia that resides in the intoxicant riddled underbelly of its tropical paradise, Goa. Smoke is led by an all-star cast including Jim Sarbh, Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin, Mandira Bedi, Tom Alter amongst others. (Target release October 2018)

An unflinching look at the politics within the drug mafia that resides in the intoxicant riddled underbelly of its tropical paradise, Goa. Smoke is led by an all-star cast including Jim Sarbh, Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin, Mandira Bedi, Tom Alter amongst others. (Target release October 2018) Dashavatar with Anirudh Pathak: When mankind became corrupt and greedy, Vishnu, the protector of the realms, incarnated to vanquish evil and save the world. Dashavatar tells this fascinating story of Vishnu's reincarnations. (Target release December 2018/January 2019)

with Anirudh Pathak: When mankind became corrupt and greedy, Vishnu, the protector of the realms, incarnated to vanquish evil and save the world. Dashavatar tells this fascinating story of Vishnu's reincarnations. (Target release December 2018/January 2019) Ponnyin Selvin with Krish Jagarlamudi: A multi-seasonal, multi-lingual show based on the famous Tamil novels. Written in five volumes, Ponniyin Selvan narrates the story of Arulmozhivarman later crowned as Rajaraja Chola I one of the kings of the Chola Dynasty, during the 10th and 11th centuries. (Target release March 2019)

with Krish Jagarlamudi: A multi-seasonal, multi-lingual show based on the famous Tamil novels. Written in five volumes, narrates the story of Arulmozhivarman later crowned as Rajaraja Chola I one of the kings of the Chola Dynasty, during the 10th and 11th centuries. (Target release March 2019) Flesh with Siddharth Anand: An eight-year-old girl goes missing and her NRI parents are forced to seek the help of a suspended female cop in their search for her. An ex-human trafficker is blackmailed to join the search or else risk his sinful past catching with him. (Target release March 2019)

with Siddharth Anand: An eight-year-old girl goes missing and her NRI parents are forced to seek the help of a suspended female cop in their search for her. An ex-human trafficker is blackmailed to join the search or else risk his sinful past catching with him. (Target release March 2019) Mrityulok with Zeishan Qadri: A story that shows a mirror to the ruthless, selfish face of the society and how we all are culprits in a system that offers no incentive to "be good". (Target release March 2019)

with Zeishan Qadri: A story that shows a mirror to the ruthless, selfish face of the society and how we all are culprits in a system that offers no incentive to "be good". (Target release March 2019) Bhumi with Pavan Kripilani: A survival thriller set in a dystopian version of Delhi which begs the question, how far is our reality from this supposedly fictional dystopia? (Target Release April 2019)

with Pavan Kripilani: A survival thriller set in a dystopian version of Delhi which begs the question, how far is our reality from this supposedly fictional dystopia? (Target Release April 2019) Crisis with Nikhil Advani and Gaurav Chawla: On the day of his 50 th birthday, Dr Gopichand Wadhwani one of India's top cardiologists decides to follow his childhood dream and become a rapper. Crisis is a story of two generations coming together to help each other get from life what they want. (Target Release May 2019)

with Nikhil Advani and Gaurav Chawla: On the day of his 50 birthday, Dr Gopichand Wadhwani one of India's top cardiologists decides to follow his childhood dream and become a rapper. is a story of two generations coming together to help each other get from life what they want. (Target Release May 2019) Sanyasi Raja with Prakash Jha: A fictional depiction of the infamous Bhawal case of West Bengal, in which a possible imposter claimed to be the prince of Bhawal, who was at that point presumed dead for over a decade. (Target release June 2019)

with Prakash Jha: A fictional depiction of the infamous Bhawal case of West Bengal, in which a possible imposter claimed to be the prince of Bhawal, who was at that point presumed dead for over a decade. (Target release June 2019) Kurukshetra : The tribals thought they were Gods. The army thought they were militants. What they turn out to be, are five children with 'superpowers' emerging from a genetic mutation. And with destinies that, almost uncannily, resemble the trajectory of the Mahabharata. (Target release TBD)

: The tribals thought they were Gods. The army thought they were militants. What they turn out to be, are five children with 'superpowers' emerging from a genetic mutation. And with destinies that, almost uncannily, resemble the trajectory of the Mahabharata. (Target release TBD) Blue Oak Academy: A teen-drama thriller that follows one young boy's quest to exact revenge with the most prestigious academic institution of the nation. (Target release June 2019)

Apart from this, Eros also has a selection of upcoming short form content and short film anthologies to accompany this slate.

Theatrical Release Slate

Eros has a solid stable of upcoming theatrical releases covering many genres and regional languages. Selected key titles include:

Tentative Film Name Star Cast/(Director/Producer) Language Release Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi Sonakshi Sinha, Abhay Deol, Jimmy Shergill (Mudassar Aziz Colour Yellow Productions) Hindi Q2 FY2019 Manmarziyaan Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Tapsee Pannu (Anurag Kashyap Colour Yellow Productions) Hindi Q2 FY2019 Helicopter Eela (Overseas) Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury (Pradeep Sarkar) Hindi Q2 FY2019 Tumbbad Sohum Shah, Harish Khanna (Colour Yellow Productions/ A Little Town Productions) Hindi Q3 FY2019 Namaste England (Overseas) Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra (Vipul Amrutlal Shah) Hindi Q3 FY2019 Boyz II (Everest Entertainment) Marathi FY2019 Haathi Mere Saathi Rana Dugabatti (Prabhu Soloman) Hindi Tamil Telugu FY2019 Ticket to Bollywood Amyra Dastoor, Diganth Manchale (Eros) Hindi FY2019 Kaptan Saif Ali Khan, Zoya and others (Navdeep Singh ColourYellow Productions) Hindi FY2019 Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3 Swapnil Joshi, Mukta Barve Marathi FY2019 Nervazhi Nayanthara (Bharath Krishna) Tamil FY2019 Guru Tegh Bahadur (Harry Baweja) Punjabi FY2019 Kaamiyab Drishyam Films Hindi FY2019 Cobra Gautam Ghulati, Tarun Khanna, Nyra Banerjee, Ruhi Singh, Director Munesh Rawal Hindi FY2019 Untitled Ravi Vasudevan Malayalam FY2019 Annum Pennum Rajish Parameshwaran Malayalam FY2019 Untitled Vijith Nambiar Malayalam FY2019 Untitled (Homi Adajania Maddock Films) Hindi FY2019 Jaita Harman Baweja (Harry Baweja) Hindi FY2019 Ankhen 2 Amitabh Bachchan Others Hindi FY2020 Shubh Mangal Savdhan 2 (Colour Yellow Productions) Hindi FY2020 Panda (Indo-China) (Kabir Khan) Hindi FY2020 Tannu Weds Manu 3 Anand L Rai Hindi FY2020 Roam Rom Mein Nawazuddin Siddiqui others (Tanishtha Chatterjee Rising Star Entertainment) Hindi FY2020 Chandamama Door Ke Sushant Singh Rajput, Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Sanjay Puran Singh) Hindi FY2020 Pitch White (Vipul Shah) Hindi FY2020 Untitled (Rahul Dholakia Next Gen Films) Hindi FY2020 Heer (Colour Yellow Productions) Hindi FY2020 Fake (Raj DK) Hindi FY2020 Re-Union (Sujoy Ghosh) Hindi FY2020 Hera Pheri -3 Suniel Shetty and others Hindi FY2020 Phobia 2 (Next Gen Films Pawan Kriplani) Hindi FY2020 2 Guns (Krishna Jagarlamudi) Hindi FY2020 R. Rajkumar 2 (PrabhuDeva Next Gen Films) Hindi FY2020 Khalifey Sanjay Dutt, SaifAli Khan, Arshad Warsi (Prakash Jha) Hindi FY2020 Make in India (Next Gen Films) Hindi FY2020 Jugaadu Harman Baweja Hindi FY2020 1234 (Part 2) SunielShetty, Paresh Rawal (Ashwni Dhir) Hindi FY2020

Eros International Plc Financial Highlights:

Three Months Ended June 30 (dollars in millions) 2018 2017 % change Revenue 60.2 60.8 (1.0) Gross profit 23.6 25.9 (8.9) Operating profit 10.4 11.7 (11.1) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 19.2 15.8 21.5 Adjusted Gross EBITDA(1) 47.7 47.8 (0.2)

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed within this release to our GAAP operating results are included at the end of this release. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Revenue

In the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Eros' film slate was comprised of 14 films of which one was medium budget film and 13 were low budget films as compared to five films in the three months ended June 30, 2017, of which one was high budget, one was medium budget and three were low budget films.

In the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company's slate of 14 films comprised of three Hindi films, two Tamil films and nine regional language films as compared to the same period last year where its slate of five films comprised one Hindi film, one Tamil film and three regional films.

Three months ended High Medium Low Total June 30, 2018 1 13 14 June 30, 2017 1 1 3 5

The gross revenue for June 30, 2018 is $64.3 million compared to $60.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. But due to credit impairment loss adjustment amounting to $4.1 million on adoption of IFRS 9, the reported net revenue is $60.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, aggregate theatrical revenues decreased by 36.9% to $14.9 million from $23.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to the mix of films.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, aggregate revenues from television syndication increased by 7.5% to $18.7 million from $17.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017, mainly due to increased catalogue revenues.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the aggregate revenues from digital and ancillary increased by 34.3 to $26.6 million from $19.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 primarily on account of contribution from catalogue revenues and revenues from digital business

Revenue from India decreased by 13.4% to $22.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $25.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2017 primarily due to the mix of films

Revenue from Europe increased by 59.4% to $15.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $9.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2017. This was due to higher contribution from the monetization of catalogue films.

Revenue from North America increased by 50% to $0.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $0.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Revenue from the rest of the world decreased by 12.1% to $22.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $25.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2017. This was on account of relatively lower theatrical revenue from the film slate.

Cost of sales

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, cost of sales increased by 4.6% to $36.6 million compared to $35.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2017. The increase was mainly due to higher marketing and advertising costs, partially offset on account of lower amortization cost of film intangibles and content rights.

Gross profit

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, gross profit decreased by 8.9% to $23.6 million, compared to $25.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2017. As a percentage of revenues, the Company's gross profit margin was 39.2% in the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to 42.6% in the three months ended June 30, 2017. The decrease was mainly due to higher marketing costs and credit impairment loss adjustment amounting to $4.1 million on adoption of IFRS 9, partially offset on account of lower amortization cost of film intangibles and content rights.

Administrative costs

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, administrative costs decreased by 7.0 to 13.2 million compared to $14.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The administrative costs for the three months ended June 30, 2018 is after considering charge of credit impairment amounting to $1.6 million on adoption of IFRS 9. Thus, gross administrative costs has been decreased by $2.6 million mainly on account of reduction in other administrative costs and decrease in share based compensation costs.

EBIT (Non- GAAP)

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, gross EBIT is $16.2 million compared to $11.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2017. But due to credit impairment charge on revenue and administrative cost amounting to $4.1 million and $1.6 million respectively on adoption of IFRS 9, the net EBIT is $10.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018

Adjusted EBITDA (Non- GAAP)

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 21.5% to $19.2 million compared to $15.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2017 mainly due to lower amortization cost of intangible film and content rights, partially offset on account of higher marketing and advertisement cost.

Net finance costs

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, net finance costs decreased by 57.4% to $2.3 million, compared to $5.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2017 mainly due to unwinding of credit impairment loss by $2.1 million and reduction in borrowing costs.

Income tax expense

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, income tax expenses decreased by 3.3% to $2.9 million, compared to 3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2017. Effective income tax rates were 15.0% and 30.5% for June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively excluding non-deductible share-based payment charges and gain/loss on fair valuation of financial instrument including derivatives. The change in effective rate principally reflects a change in the mix of the profits earned from taxable and non- taxable jurisdictions.

Trade Receivables

As of June 30, 2018, trade receivables decreased to $208.5 million from $225.0 million as of March 31, 2018.

Net Debt

As of June 30, 2018, net debt decreased by 1.3% to $186.8 million from $189.2 million as of March 31, 2018.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 11,000 films across Hindi and regional languages. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, March 31, Note 2018 2018 ASSETS Non-current assets Property and equipment 9,760 10,013 Goodwill 3,800 3,800 Intangible assets trade name 14,000 14,000 Intangible assets content 5 1,004,763 998,543 Intangible assets others 4,795 5,280 Available-for-sale financial assets 27,337 27,257 Trade and other receivables 1 8,401 9,144 Income tax receivable 1,252 1,269 Restricted deposits 1,505 1,100 Deferred income tax assets 74 351 Total non-current assets 1,075,687 1,070,757 Current assets Inventories 80 353 Trade and other receivables 1 224,518 245,079 Cash and cash equivalents 86,054 87,762 Restricted deposits 6,695 6,368 Total current assets 317,347 339,562 Total assets 1,393,034 1,410,319 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 75,560 72,142 Acceptances 3 8,464 8,898 Short-term borrowings 2 160,229 151,963 Current income tax payable 8,879 6,324 Total current liabilities 253,132 239,327 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 2 112,628 124,983 Other long-term liabilities 2,884 3,073 Deferred income tax liabilities 35,560 39,519 Total non-current liabilities 151,072 167,575 Total liabilities 404,204 406,902 EQUITY Share capital 4 36,472 35,334 Share premium 491,357 453,997 Reserves 398,044 422,992 Other components of equity (55,333 (48,649 JSOP reserve (15,985 (15,985 Share application money pending allotment 18,000 Equity attributable to equity holders of Eros International Plc 854,555 865,689 Non-controlling interest 134,275 137,728 Total equity 988,830 1,003,417 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 1,393,034 1,410,319

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Note 2018 2017 Revenue 8 60,212 60,832 Cost of sales (36,571 (34,955 Gross profit 23,641 25,877 Administrative cost (13,219 (14,186 Operating profit 10,422 11,691 Financing costs (4,927 (5,818 Finance income 2,579 434 Net finance costs (2,348 (5,384 Other gains/(losses) 9 (14,685 (1,523 (Loss)/Profit before tax (6,611 4,784 Income tax (2,879 (2,986 (Loss)/Profit for the period (9,490 1,798 Attributable to: Equity holders of Eros International Plc (13,591 (1,327 Non-controlling interest 4,101 3,125 (loss) per share(cents) Basic (loss) per share 7 (20.2 (2.2 Diluted (loss) per share 7 (20.3 (2.3

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 (Loss)/Profit for the period (9,490 1,798 Other comprehensive Income: Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (11,147 (398 Reclassification of the cash flow hedge to the statement operations, net of tax 187 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (11,147 (211 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (20,637 1,587 Attributable to: Equity holders of Eros International Plc (20,241 (1,289 Non-controlling interest (396 2,876

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Note 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: (Loss)/Profit before tax (6,611 4,784 Adjustments for: Depreciation 248 263 Share based payment 6 4,430 5,189 Amortization of intangible film and content rights 28,495 32,012 Amortization of other intangibles assets 471 369 Other non-cash items 10 20,678 1,482 Net finance costs 4,444 5,384 Loss on sale of property and equipment 4 Movement in trade and other receivables (37,921 (21,810 Movement in inventories 264 5 Movement in trade and other payables 5,299 6,318 Cash generated from operations 19,797 34,000 Interest paid (3,094 (5,948 Income taxes paid (1,580 98 Net cash generated from operating activities 15,123 28,150 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (200 (107 Investment in restricted deposits held with banks (1,102 (31 Purchase of intangible film and content rights (15,429 (35,037 Purchase of other intangible assets (108 Interest received 461 890 Net cash (used in) investing activities (16,378 (34,285 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issue of share capital 33 448 Proceeds from issue of shares by subsidiary 20 Proceeds from short-term debt 20,786 20,327 Repayment of short-term debt (18,300 (9,936 Proceeds from long-term debt 76 Repayment of long-term debt (2,556 (3,067 Net cash generated from financing activities 59 7,772 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,196 1,637 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (512 813 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 87,762 112,267 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 86,054 114,717

The cash outflow towards intangible film and content right includes, interest paid and capitalized during the period ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017 of $3,115 and $,3,681 respectively.

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Reconciliation of Liabilities arising from Financing activities: Long term Short term debt debt Total As at March 31, 2018 188,909 87,755 276,664 Considered in cash flow (net) (2,480 2,486 6 Net finance cost 3,000 3,000 Movement in derivative financial instruments 282 282 Borrowing for purchase of property and equipment 99 99 Shares issued in lieu of convertible note (19,391 (19,391 Convertible notes measured at fair value through profit and loss 21,323 21,323 Amortization of debt issuance cost (153 (153 Exchange adjustment (5,603 (3,370 (8,973 As at June 30, 2018 185,986 86,871 272,857

including current portion and derivative financial instruments

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Other components of equity Reserves Equity Available Attributable to for sale Shareholders Share Currency fair Reverse Share of EROS Non- Share premium translation value Revaluation Hedging acquisition Merger Retained JSOP Application International controlling Total capital account reserve reserves reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings reserve Reserve PLC interest equity (in thousands) Balance as at March 31, 2018 35,334 453,997 (56,722 6,238 1,835 (22,752 70,484 375,260 (15,985 18,000 865,689 137,728 1,003,417 Adoption of IFRS 9 (Refer Note 3) (34 (14,270 (14,304 (3,520 (17,824 Balance as at April 1, 2018 35,334 453,997 (56,756 6,238 1,835 (22,752 70,484 360,990 (15,985 18,000 851,385 134,208 985,593 (Loss)/Profit for the period (13,591 (13,591 4,101 (9,490 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (6,650 (6,650 (4,497 (11,147 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (6,650 (13,591 (20,241 (396 (20,637 Shares issued on exercise of employee stock options and awards 35 1,072 (1,074 33 33 Share based Compensation 4,264 4,264 166 4,430 Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in a loss of control (277 (277 297 20 Shares pending for allotment 524 17,476 (18,000 Shares issued in lieu of convertible notes 579 18,812 19,391 19,391 Balance as at June 30, 2018 36,472 491,357 (63,406 6,238 1,835 (22,752 70,207 350,589 (15,985 854,555 134,275 988,830

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Other components of equity Reserves Equity Available Attributable to for sale Shareholders Share Currency fair Reverse of EROS Non- Share premium translation value Revaluation Hedging acquisition Merger Retained JSOP International controlling Total capital account reserve reserves reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings reserve PLC interest equity (in thousands) Balance as at April 1, 2017 31,877 399,686 (55,810 6,238 1,829 (375 (22,752 70,275 389,474 (15,985 804,457 79,091 883,548 Profit for the period (1,327 (1,327 3,125 1,798 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (144 (5 187 38 (249 (211 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (144 (5 187 (1,327 (1,289 2,876 1,587 Share based compensation 5,064 5,064 125 5,189 Shares issued on exercise of employee stock options and awards 5 469 (474 Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in a loss of control 6,512 6,512 16,955 23,467 Balance as at June 30, 2017 31,882 400,155 (55,954 6,238 1,824 (188 (22,752 76,787 392,737 (15,985 814,744 99,047 913,791

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 1. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES As at June 30, March 31, 2018 2018 Trade accounts receivables 238,137 235,191 Credit impairment (loss) (29,615 (10,193 Trade accounts receivables net 208,522 224,998 Other receivables* 19,909 20,933 Share option receivables 43 Prepaid charges 389 2,700 Accrued revenues 4,056 5,592 Trade and other receivables 232,919 254,223 Current 224,518 245,079 Non-current 8,401 9,144 232,919 254,223

2. BORROWINGS An analysis of long-term borrowings is shown in the table below. As at Nominal June 30, March 31, Interest Rate Maturity 2018 2018 Asset backed borrowings Vehicle loan 7.5% 10.25% 2017-21 572 560 Term loan 9.12% 11.66% 2018-22 101 Term loan BPLR+2.85% 2019-20 2,737 3,453 Term loan BPLR+2.55% 3.4% 2020-21 7,549 8,767 Term loan 13.75% 2022-23 8,416 9,580 Term loan MCLR+3.45% 2021-22 10,693 11,976 30,068 34,336 Unsecured borrowings Retail bond 6.5% 2021-22 66,033 70,055 Convertible notes 14.2% 2020-21 90,942 86,010 156,975 156,065 Nominal value of borrowings 187,043 190,401 Cumulative effect of unamortized costs (1,057) (1,210) Installments due within one year (73,358) (64,208) Long-term borrowings 112,628 124,983

Bank prime lending rate ("BPLR") and Marginal Cost based lending rate ("MCLR") is the Indian equivalent to LIBOR. Asset backed borrowings are secured by fixed and floating charges over certain Group assets.

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Analysis of short-term borrowings As at Nominal June 30, March 31, interest rate (%) 2018 2018 Asset backed borrowings Export credit bill discounting and overdraft BPLR+1-3.5% 52,864 43,518 Export credit and overdraft LIBOR+4.5% 20,958 21,226 Short term loan 13-14.25% 13,049 11,537 Other short-term loan 10.20% 11,474 86,871 87,755 Unsecured borrowings Installments due within one year on long-term borrowings 73,358 64,208 Short-term borrowings 160,229 151,963

Fair value of the long-term borrowings as at June 30, 2018 is $175,938 (March 31, 2018: $172,788). Fair values of long-term financial liabilities except retail bonds and convertible notes have been determined by calculating their present values at the reporting date, using fixed effective market interest rates available to the respective entities within the Group. As at June 30, 2018, the fair value of retail bond amounting to $59,694 (March 31, 2018: $58,218) has been determined using quoted prices from the London Stock Exchange (LSE). As at June 30, 2018, the fair value of convertible notes amounting to $90,942 has been determined using implied cost of debt as on the issue date. Carrying amount of short-term borrowings approximates fair value.

3. ACCEPTANCES June 30, March 31, 2018 2018 Payable under the film financing arrangements 8,464 8,898 8,464 8,898

Acceptances comprise of short term credit availed from financial institutions for payment to film producers for film co-production arrangement entered by the group. The carrying value of acceptances are considered a reasonable approximation of fair value.

4. ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL Number of

Shares GBP Authorized Ordinary shares of 30p each at March 31, 2018 100,000,000 30,000 Ordinary shares of 30p each at June 30, 2018 100,000,000 30,000

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Number of Shares USD A Ordinary B Ordinary Allotted, called up and fully paid 30p Shares 30p Shares (in thousands) As at March 31, 2017 41,312,202 19,379,382 31,877 Issue of shares in the quarter ended June 30, 2017 12,000 5 Issue of shares in the quarter ended September 30, 2017 288,291 114 Issue of shares in the quarter ended December 31, 2017 1,681,520 657 Transfer of B Ordinary to A Ordinary share 9,666,667 (9,666,667 Issue of shares in the quarter ended Mar 31, 2018 2,757,743 2,681 As at March 31, 2018 55,718,423 9,712,715 35,334 Issue of shares in the quarter ended June 30, 2018 2,747,645 1,138 As at June 30, 2018 58,466,068 9,712,715 36,472

The Company issued A Ordinary shares as follows:

No. of shares June 30, March 31, 2018 2017 2018 Issuance to Founders Group (**) 1,225,323 1,421,520 Issuance towards settlement of Convertible notes 1,436,369 2,624,668 Exercise against Restricted Stock Unit/ Management scheme 76,370 12,000 683,158 2015 Share Plan (***) 9,583 10,208 Total 2,747,645 12,000 4,739,554

(**) Average exercise price of $14.69 (June 2017 Nil and March 2018 $11.6)

(***)Average exercise price of $7.93 (June 2017 Nil and March 2018 $8.71)

Each A ordinary shares is entitled to one vote on all matters and each B shares is entitled to ten votes.

Subsequent to the balance sheet date, the Company issued 3,111,088 A ordinary shares (to Reliance Industries Limited) for a total consideration of $46,666.

5. INTANGIBLE CONTENT ASSETS Gross Content Accumulated Net Content Assets Amortization Assets As at June 30, 2018 Film and content rights 1,504,465 (858,247 646,218 Content advances 342,550 342,550 Film productions 15,995 15,995 Non-current content assets 1,863,010 (858,247 1,004,763 As at March 31, 2018 Film and content rights 1,493,099 (854,991 638,108 Content advances 349,568 349,568 Film productions 10,867 10,867 Non-current content assets 1,853,534 (854,991 998,543

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 6. SHARE BASED COMPENSATION PLANS The compensation cost recognized with respect to all outstanding plans and by grant of shares, which are all equity settled instruments, is as follows: Three months ending June 30, 2018 2017 IPO India Plan 428 370 JSOP Plan 615 Option award scheme 2012 101 2014 Share Plan 47 259 2015 Share Plan 7 36 Other share option awards 1,461 1,568 Management scheme (staff share grant) 2,487 2,240 4,430 5,189

includes Restricted Share Unit (RSU) and Other share option plans.

In respect of 2,370 units/options granted towards RSU during the period ended June 30, 2018, grant date fair value approximates intrinsic value.

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 7. EARNINGS PER SHARE Three months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Basic Diluted Basic Diluted (Loss) attributable to the equity holders of the parent (13,591 (13,591 (1,327 (1,327 Potential dilutive effect related to share based compensation scheme in subsidiary undertaking (115 (123 Adjusted (loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent (13,591 (13,706 (1,327 (1,450 Number of shares Weighted average number of shares 67,362,810 67,362,810 60,628,345 60,628,345 Potential dilutive effect of Senior Convertible Bonds and share based compensation scheme in subsidiary undertaking 75,383 1,221,584 Adjusted earnings/(loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent 67,362,810 67,438,193 60,628,345 61,849,929 Earnings per share Earning attributable to the equity holders of the parent per share (cents) (20.2 (20.3 (2.2 (2.3

The above table does not split the earnings per share separately for the 'A' ordinary 30p shares and the 'B' ordinary 30p shares as there is no variation in their entitlement to participate in undistributed earnings.

8. BUSINESS SEGMENTAL DATA Three months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Revenue by customer's location India 25,831 26,999 Europe 312 1,226 North America 1,349 1,169 Rest of the world 32,720 31,438 Total Revenue 60,212 60,832

Three months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Revenue by group's operation India 21,954 25,368 Europe 15,296 9,566 North America 297 180 Rest of the world 22,665 25,718 Total Revenue 60,212 60,832

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 9. OTHER GAINS/(LOSSES) Three months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net 3,361 (1,702 (Loss) on sale of property and equipment (4 Reversal of expected credit loss 4,581 Net losses on de-recognition of financial assets measured at amortized cost, net (1,304 Gain /(Loss) on financial liability (convertible notes) measured at fair value through profit and loss (21,323 Others 183 (14,685 (1,523

arising on assignment and novation of trade receivables and trade payables with no-recourse. Derecognition of aforesaid financial assets/liabilities measured at amortized cost is to mitigate both credit risk and liquidity risk

10. NON-CASH EXPENSE/(INCOME) Significant non-cash expenses/(income) except loss on sale of assets, share based compensation, depreciation, derivative interest and amortization were as follows: Three months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Net losses on de-recognition of financial assets measured at amortized cost, net 1,304 Expected credit loss, net 1,412 Unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain) (3,361 1,665 Loss on financial liability (convertible notes) measured at fair value through profit and loss 21,323 Other (183 20,678 1,482

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 11. NON GAAP-FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Three months ended June 30, 2018 2017 (in thousand) Net income (GAAP) (9,490 1,798 Income tax expense 2,879 2,986 Net finance costs 2,348 5,384 Depreciation 248 263 Amortization(1) 471 369 EBITDA (3,544 10,800 Share based payment(2) 4,430 5,189 Loss on sale of property and equipment 4 Reversal of expected credit loss (4,581 Loss on de-recognition of financial assets measured at amortized cost, net 1,304 Closure of derivative asset 249 Loss (Gain) on financial liability (convertible notes) measured at fair value through profit and loss 21,323 Others (183 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 19,181 15,810 Amortization of intangible film and content rights 28,495 32,012 Gross Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 47,676 47,822

(1) Includes only amortization of intangible assets other than intangible content assets.

(2) Consists of compensation costs recognized with respect to all outstanding plans and all other equity settled instruments.

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

12. NEW STANDARDS ADOPTED AS AT APRIL 1, 2018

Adoption of IFRS 15, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"

On April 1, 2018, the Company adopted IFRS 15, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" ('IFRS 15'), using the modified retrospective method applied to all contracts as of April 1, 2018. Results for reporting periods beginning after April 1, 2018 are presented under IFRS 15, while prior period amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with our historic accounting under IAS 18, Revenues ('IAS 18').

As a result of adopting IFRS 15, amounts reported under IFRS 15 were not materially different from amounts that would have been reported under the previous revenue guidance of IAS 18, as such, cumulative adjustment to retained earnings is not material.

The Company generates all of its revenue from contracts with customers. The Company recognizes revenue when it satisfies a performance obligation by transferring control of the promised services to a customer in an amount that reflects the consideration that we expect to receive in exchange for those services. The Company determines revenue recognition through the following steps:

1. Identification of the contract, or contracts, with a customer. 2. Identification of the performance obligations in the contract. 3. Determination of the transaction price. 4. Allocation of the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract 5. Recognition of revenue when, or as, we satisfy a performance obligation.

At contract inception, the Company assesses the services promised in our contracts with customers and identify a performance obligation for each promise to transfer to the customer a service (or bundle of services) that is distinct. To identify the performance obligations, the Company considers all of the services promised in the contract regardless of whether they are explicitly stated or are implied by customary business practices. The Company allocates the entire transaction price to a single performance obligation.

Five conditions must be met before revenue can be recognized: (i) there is persuasive evidence that an arrangement exists, (ii) the film is complete and has been delivered, (iii) the license period has begun, (vi) the price is fixed or determinable, and (v) collection is reasonably assured.

Adoption of IFRS 9, "Financial Instruments"

On April 1, 2018, the Company adopted IFRS 9, "Financial Instruments" ('IFRS 9'), using the modified retrospective method applied as of April 1, 2018. IFRS 9 Financial Instruments replaces IAS 39 'Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement' requirements with effect from April 1, 2018. When adopting IFRS 9, the Group elected not to restate prior periods. Rather, differences arising from the adoption of IFRS 9 in relation to classification, measurement, and impairment are recognised in opening retained earnings as at 1 April 2018.

Major changes in IFRS 9 as compared to IAS 39 is on account of introduction of the expected credit loss model and the changes in categories of financial assets and financial liabilities.

The adoption of IFRS 9 has mostly impacted the following areas:

The classification and measurement of the Group's financial assets. Management holds most financial assets to hold and collect the associated cash flows.

The impairment of financial assets applying the expected credit loss model. This applies now to the Group's trade receivables and other receivables. For contract assets arising from IFRS 15 and trade receivables, the Group applies a simplified model of recognising lifetime expected credit losses as these items do not have a significant financing component. For all other financial assets, expected credit losses are measured at an amount equal to the twenty-four month ECL, unless there has been a significant increase in credit risk from initial recognition in which case those are measured at lifetime ECL.

the measurement of available for sale equity investments at cost less impairment. This investment is now measured at fair value with changes in fair value presented in other comprehensive income.

the recognition of gains and losses arising from the Group's from own credit risk. The Group continues to elect the fair value option for certain financial liabilities which means that fair value movements from changes in the Group's own credit risk are now presented in other comprehensive income rather than profit or loss.

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Details showing the Classification and measurement of the Company's financial instruments on adoption of IFRS 9 as of April 1, 2018.

Total Total IAS 39 Category IFRS 9 Category carrying value fair value Financial Assets Cash and cash equivalents Loans and Receivables At amortized cost 87,762 87,762 Restricted deposits Loans and Receivables At amortized cost 7,468 7,468 Available for sale financial assets At cost less impairment Financial assets at FVTOCI* 27,257 27,257 Trade and other receivables Loans and Receivables At amortized cost 235,726 235,726 Total 358,213 358,213

Total Total IAS 39 Category IFRS 9 Category carrying value fair value Financial Liabilities Total borrowings(excluding convertible notes) At amortized cost At amortized cost 190,936 174,533 Convertible notes Financial liabilities at FVTPL Financial liabilities at FVTPL** 86,010 86,010 Trade and other payables At amortized cost At amortized cost 72,142 72,142 Acceptances At amortized cost At amortized cost 8,898 8,898 Total 357,986 341,583

FVTOCI Fair value through other comprehensive income.

** FVTPL Fair value through profit and loss.

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

The cumulative effect of the changes made to our consolidated April 1, 2018 balance sheet for the adoption of IFRS 9, Financial Instruments were as follows:

Balance at March 31, Balance at 2018 Adjustment April 1, Assets (Reported) Due to IFRS 9 2018 Trade and other receivables 254,223 (18,497 235,726 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Currency translation reserve (56,722 (34 (56,756 Retained earnings 375,260 (14,270 360,990 Deferred income tax liabilities 39,519 (673 38,846 Non-controlling interests 137,728 (3,520 134,208

The impact of adoption of IFRS 9 on our consolidated statement of financial position as at June 30, 2018 was as follow.

Balance at June 30, 2018 (Without Balance at adoption of IFRS Adjustment June 30, 2018 Assets 9) Due to IFRS 9 (Reported) Trade and other receivables 252,788 (19,969 232,919 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Currency translation reserve (63,397 (9 (63,406 Retained earnings 366,757 (16,168 350,589 Deferred income tax liabilities 36,233 (673 35,560 Non-controlling interests 137,294 (3,019 134,275

The impact of adoption of IFRS 9 on our consolidated statement of income as at June 30, 2018 was as follow.

Three Months Ended Three Months June 30, 2018 Ended Adjustments (without June 30, 2018 on adoption adoption (reported) of IFRS 9 of IFRS 9) Revenue 60,212 4,130 64,342 Cost of sales (36,571 (36,571 Gross profit 23,641 4,130 27,771 Administrative cost (13,219 1,680 (11,539 Operating profit 10,422 5,810 16,232 Financing costs (4,927 (4,927 Finance income 2,579 273 2,852 Net finance costs (2,348 273 (2,075 Other gains/ (losses) (14,685 (4,581 (19,266 (Loss)/Profit before tax (6,611 1,502 (5,109 Income tax (2,879 (2,879 (Loss)/ Profit for the period (9,490 1,502 (7,988 Attributable to: Equity holders of Eros International Plc (13,591 1,898 (11,693 Non-controlling interest 4,101 (396 3,705

