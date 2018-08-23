

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) reported that its net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was RMB16.42 billion, an increase of 34.2% year-on-year.



Total revenue was RMB 401.69 billion, an increase of 1.4% year-on-year; the company's gross written premiums were RMB 360.48 billion, an increase of 4.2% year-on-year.



The company's total assets reached RMB 3.043 trillion, an increase of 5.0% from the end of 2017. The Company's embedded value was RMB 769.22 billion, an increase of 4.8% from the end of 2017.



