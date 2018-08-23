

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices are edging lower Thursday and appear on track to snap their four-day winning streak, with the dollar bouncing back against most major currencies after recent slide.



The greenback has rebounded following a second round of U.S.' tariffs on $16 billion worth of imports from China taking effect. The Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting minutes that indicated a rate hike in September contributed as well to the dollar's rise.



The dollar index is up 0.14, or 0.15% at 95.14, after rising to a high of 95.41 earlier.



Gold futures for December are down $6.40, or 0.53%, at 1,196.90 an ounce. On Wednesday, gold futures ended up



Silver futures for September are down $0.185, or 1.25%, at $14.565 an ounce.



Copper futures are lower by $0.043, or 1.59%, at $2.631 per pound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX