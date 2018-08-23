The global hemoglobin testing market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing incidence of diabetes worldwide. The diabetes epidemic is spreading worldwide. Apart from developed countries, the prevalence of diabetes is growing significantly in the Middle East countries such as Iran. The increase in the number of diabetic patients is mainly due to a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and lack of physical activity, which is creating a huge demand for effective and advanced hemoglobin testing devices to monitor blood glucose levels.

This market research report on the global hemoglobin testing market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing preference for home care settings as one of the key emerging trends in the global hemoglobin testing market:

Global hemoglobin testing market: Growing preference for home care settings

Over the past few years, the demand for home care testing, where the patient can test the blood glucose levels at home, is increasing. The factors contributing to the rising demand for homecare testing include faster results, no waiting period between sample collection and analysis, and accurate results, all of which helps increase patient throughput and aids in the better management of diseases.

"Healthcare providers support the use of test kits at home, which in turn reduces the overall investigation time and visits to hospital outpatient departments and diagnostic laboratories, Also, with the use of blood testing device at home, a patient can control and easily manage anemia and diabetes," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on in-vitro diagnostics.

Global hemoglobin testing market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global hemoglobin testing market by end-user (health centers, diagnostic laboratories, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 42%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. North America is a major contributor to the region. The regional market is mainly driven by factors such as the growth in the incidence of diabetes and the availability of advanced analyzers. Moreover, the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and growth in R&D activities are likely to spur the demand for hemoglobin testing in the Americas.

