

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - The Overwatch League and Twitter (TWTR) announced a new multiyear deal to bring highlights and livestream content to the platform, continuing with the Overwatch League All-Star Weekend, happening August 25-26 at Blizzard Arena Los Angeles. The collaboration breaks new ground in creative programming and video-on-demand content.



With the Overwatch League All-Star Weekend taking place this Saturday and Sunday, Twitter is making it easier than ever for fans to join in the conversation. Overwatch League will provide near-real-time video highlights to Twitter, including the most exciting moments of the Pacific Division and Atlantic Division All-Star matchups.



Starting in Overwatch League's 2019 season, Watchpoint, a weekly preview show covering upcoming Overwatch League matches, will be streamed live on Twitter via @overwatchleague. Watchpoint provides fans with stats, match predictions, analysis, and more.



Twitter will drive Overwatch League's distribution of near-real-time highlight clips from every match of the Overwatch League regular season, playoffs, Grand Finals, and All-Star Weekend.



