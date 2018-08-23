

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) announced that Garrett Motion Inc., the spin-off of Honeywell's Transportation Systems business, and Resideo Technologies, Inc., the spin-off of Honeywell's Homes and ADI Global Distribution business, have publicly filed Form 10 registration statements with the U.S. SEC. The Garrett spin is scheduled to be complete at the end of the third quarter, and the Resideo spin is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.



Honeywell also announced that it has raised its full-year 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance by five cents to a new range of $8.10 to $8.20 primarily to reflect continued confidence in the strength of its end markets and growth in long-cycle orders and backlog, as well as an accounting change related to Bendix asbestos liabilities.



Honeywell noted that its 2018 guidance continues to reflect estimated full-year earnings for both spins.



