23.08.2018 | 14:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Golar LNG Dividend information

Golar LNG Dividend Information
Reference is made to the second quarter 2018 report released on August 23, 2018. Golar LNG has declared a total dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid on October 3, 2018. The record date will be September 6, 2018.

Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
23 August, 2018




Source: Golar LNG via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)