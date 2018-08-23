Golar LNG Dividend Information

Reference is made to the second quarter 2018 report released on August 23, 2018. Golar LNG has declared a total dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid on October 3, 2018. The record date will be September 6, 2018.

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

23 August, 2018





