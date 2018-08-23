Technavio analysts forecast the global sterilization monitoring market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005384/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global sterilization monitoring market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The advances in sterilization methods is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global sterilization monitoring market 2018-2022. Newer sterilization methods are emerging and increasingly adopted by end-users for sterilizing products. For instance, vapor-phase generators employing peracetic acid are available for the decontamination, disinfection, and sterilization of products such as isolators. The generation of ozone for sterilizing endoscopes is gaining popularity. Such advances in sterilization process are leading companies such as gke to offer sterilization monitoring products such as self-contained Bis and plasma indicators for the validation and routine monitoring of appropriate process devices, thereby impacting the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global sterilization monitoring market is the increasing prevalence of HAIs:

Global sterilization monitoring market: Increasing prevalence of HAIs

HAI or nosocomial infection is an infection acquired by patients due to the presence of toxins or infections existing in hospitals. Some of the common types of HAIs are UTIs, surgical site infections, gastroenteritis, meningitis, and pneumonia. Symptoms of such infections include discharge from a wound, fever, cough, shortness of breath, burning during urination, headache, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, "Bacteria, fungi, and viruses are the major causes of HAIs. Some of the common bacteria responsible for HAIs are Staphylococcus aureus, E. coli, Enterococci, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The bacteria may be present in used or reusable patient care equipment, that needs to be cleaned and sterilized to prevent transfer of microorganisms. The prevalence of infections leads hospitals to sterilize equipment through different products such as steam sterilizers to destroy all microorganisms during patient care."

Global sterilization monitoring market: Segmentation analysis

The global sterilization monitoring market research report provides market segmentation by product (biological indicators and chemical indicators), by end-user (hospitals and clinics, and research laboratories), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two end-user segments, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 72% of the market. The growth in the segment is due to the improvement in healthcare infrastructure and the increase in healthcare expenditure.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 40% share, which was due to the significant presence of vendors in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005384/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com