Freeze Tag, Inc.: WallaBee Marketing Campaigns Lead to Increase in New User Acquisition

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has renewed focus on marketing their virtual card collecting game WallaBee.

Primarily through social media marketing, the company reports a distinct increase in new user acquisition. Since starting the campaigns WallaBee has seen a 39% retention rate on new users after eight weeks, which is above the industry standard for free to play (FTP) games. According to mobile marketing company Apptentive, "On average, mobile games retain 15% of players one month after installation and only 4% three months out."

Although WallaBee has always had an interactive online community, expanding social outreach campaigns has helped increase new player acquisition. Based on the same eight week period, growth is up more than 150% from last year.

"We focus much of our attention on WallaBee's player base, so it is very exciting to see substantial growth happening within the community," said Robbie McGuire, WallaBee Product Manager. "Witnessing these players begin their collections, make new friends, and engage with the world around them validates everything we're doing to grow this game."

Reports show year to date there has been an increase of more than 50% in the purchase of Honeycombs, WallaBee's in-app currency, compared to this time last year. Honeycombs have a variety of uses in the game, but primarily they can be used to purchase distinct Items featuring unique artwork. Honeycombs can be acquired by virtually "foraging" at real world locations or through purchase in the online store. Due in part to the latest social marketing campaign, reports also show that the players' overall usage of Honeycombs is up by more than 100% compared to this time last year.

Containing more than 2,200 beautifully crafted items to collect in over 150 sets, WallaBee is a virtual card-collecting game that incorporates real world locations where players can forage. When players reach a distinct GPS marker they can earn Set Items, Honeycombs and more. With a worldwide community and new items released daily, players must forage, mix, and trade to acquire new items and complete sets. For more information on WallaBee visit https://www.wallabeegame.com/.

