AmeriCann, Inc.: AmeriCann Engages Award Winning Public Relations Firm

Publicly Traded Cannabis Company Announces Launch of Public Relations Campaign with Teak Media + Communication

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQB: ACAN), an agricultural-technology company that is developing the next generation of eco-friendly state-of-the-art greenhouse cannabis cultivation and processing properties, announced today that it has engaged Teak Media + Communication to support the Company's public relations programs.

Teak Media + Communication will deploy a comprehensive communications program aimed at increasing awareness of AmeriCann and its accomplishments.

"Teak Media's track record of success in increasing awareness for public companies is impressive," stated AmeriCann founder Ben Barton. "Additionally, Teak Media is uniquely qualified to communicate our vision, as we share a common set of values for social and environmental standards."

AmeriCann and Teak Media are both certified B Corps - for-profit companies certified by the nonprofit BLab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

"The burgeoning cannabis industry needs AmeriCann," says Jackie Herskovitz Russell, President and Founder of Teak Media. "We are inspired by the company's mission to cultivate cleaner and more sustainable cannabis. We are encouraged by the prospect of more environmentally sustainable medicine made from marijuana. We are grateful to be on the AmeriCann team and are excited to help the company succeed."

Barton added that, "While Teak Media is developing a national strategy for AmeriCann, one major strength of the firm is that with Teak Media being headquartered in Boston, its team has an in-depth understanding of the local market of our flagship project in Massachusetts."

AmeriCann is developing the Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC), a cannabis cultivation and processing development in the heart of the rapidly growing Massachusetts medical cannabis market. The MMCC project is approved for 1 million square feet, which will be developed in phases and is expected to be one of the most technologically advanced cultivation facilities in the nation.





In 2015, AmeriCann saw that Massachusetts did not have enough cultivation and processing infrastructure in planning or development. With that knowledge, AmeriCann designed, permitted, and now controls a 52-acre parcel of land. AmeriCann secured entitlements for 987,000 square feet of cannabis cultivation and processing infrastructure. Reports of product shortages in the Massachusetts market are beginning to surface in mainstream media such as the Boston Globe and Marijuana Business Daily. The lengthy design, permitting and cannabis licensing process in Massachusetts creates a significant barrier for new projects entering the market.

"Almost all the cannabis being produced in Massachusetts is from converted warehouses with 100% artificial light, high energy costs and huge carbon footprints," said Tim Keogh, AmeriCann's Chief Executive Officer. "Our purpose-built facilities can produce superior sun grown cannabis products year-round in a controlled environment at a lower cost and with a far less carbon footprint than warehouse growers. This is the first phase of an extensive project designed to help the Massachusetts cannabis industry reach its full potential."

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has begun awarding licenses to businesses that will provide cannabis access to consumers over 21 years of age in addition to the existing medical cannabis market. Industry experts believe it will become the epicenter for cannabis innovation and research for the entire northeast US with annual sales of over $1.2 billion by 2021.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann (OTCQB: ACAN) is a publicly traded agricultural technology (Ag-Tech) company that is developing a new generation of sustainable, state-of-the-art medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties.

AmeriCann, Inc. is a Certified B Corp, an acknowledgment of the Company's commitment to social and environmental ethics, transparency and accountability. AmeriCann became the first public cannabis company to earn this respected accreditation. More information about the Company is available at: www.americann.co , or follow AmeriCann on Twitter @ACANinfo .

About Teak Media + Communication



Teak Media + Communication is a B Corp Certified public relations firm that represents nonprofit organizations and responsible companies. Based in Boston, the firm has a singular goal: to help socially responsible companies and organizations from across the nation achieve widespread recognition and increase revenue so they can expand their good work. The firm creates and executes traditional and social media campaigns and provides media training, content communications and marketing, cause marketing, publication writing, stewardship and event support, and overall crisis communications strategy.

About the Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC)

In 2015, AmeriCann realized that Massachusetts did not have adequate cultivation and processing infrastructure in planning or development. With that knowledge, AmeriCann designed the MMCC on a 52-acre parcel of land by securing site plan approval and all the entitlements for 987,000 square feet of cannabis cultivation and processing infrastructure. The MMCC project will be developed in phases and is expected to be one of the most technologically advanced cultivation facilities in the nation.

The state-of-the-art, sustainable greenhouse project will consist of multiple planned phases for multiple tenants in the Massachusetts cannabis industry. Voters in Massachusetts approved legalizing the adult use of recreational marijuana in November of 2016 making Massachusetts the first state in the Northeast to legalize adult-use cannabis.

AmeriCann's Cannopy System uniquely combines expertise from traditional horticulture, lean manufacturing, regulatory compliance and cannabis cultivation to create superior facilities and procedures. The Company is planning to replicate the Cannopy platform in additional states.





The first phase of the MMCC project consists of 30,000 sq. ft. of cultivation, processing and research facilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," " expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, which the Company recently filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

