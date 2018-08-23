Artificial Intelligence Infusing With MESH Technologies to Create New Life in Internet of Things Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Artificial intelligence (AI) is infusing with MESH technologies to breathe new life into the already multi-billion dollar Internet of Things (IoT) market. IoT has been one of the more prominent buzzwords in technology over the past several years, but it has been taken to new heights through AI and MESH technology, allowing interconnected devices to operate at a higher rate of efficiency and thus open the door to more consumers and businesses to leverage IoT platforms in their everyday lives. According to GrowthEnabler and Market & Markets Analysis, the IoT industry will experience a CAGR of 28.5% through 2020 on its way to nearly $460 billion in revenues. The biggest factor influencing growth will be increased adoption as it becomes increasingly apparent just how much it can transform everyday tasks and overall lifestyles Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is pleased to announce that it has assembled its MESH system hardware and communication product specifications as part of phase 2; MESH implementation phase. In parallel, it is designing the system's timing/synchronization methods to be utilized in the event GPS signal lose. In addition, a BLE sub system design is under development.



A product specification is a document that provides essential defining information about a product including manufacturer identification, limitations and standards that apply to the product. The specification also includes product's images that visually illustrate the product and note its distinguishing characteristics. Documenting the product and its features is an essential stage within the design process. In addition the specification defines the product's parameters, features and its testing program requirements.



"After assembling our MESH system implementation phase project plans and budget, we successfully completed an initial system hardware specifications" stated Dr. Danny Rittman, Gopher's Chief Technology Officer. "We assessed the electronic hardware requirements and successfully constructed a product's parameters and features specifications. In addition, we are addressing the system's timing/synchronization mechanisms in order to maintain continuous communication in case of GPS signal lose due to topographical reasons. One of the key features of our system is to maintain functionality with or without GPS system, providing full coverage at all times." Dr. Rittman continued "Another sub-system that we are currently working is our BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) unit. The main difference between BLE and BT (Bluetooth) is the low power consumption. With BLE low power consumption, applications can run on smaller power sources (Batteries) for long time periods. This is a vital feature for applications that need to exchange fairly small amounts of data periodically. This type of feature is critical for our MESH system in order to enable low power, autonomous nodes and gateways operation. Combining with solar power for our nodes, our goal is to create some self-powered, autonomous nodes that may be used for a wide variety of applications (i.e. agriculture, military and security, autonomous machines, mapping and more." Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other recent developments in the tech industry include:



Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) recently announced that industry visionaries including Steve Wozniak, Silicon Valley icon and philanthropist, will present at .conf18, the annual Splunk conference. The event will take place from October 1-4, 2018, at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida. More than 9,000 people are expected to attend .conf18 to learn about the latest Splunk products and innovations spanning IT, security, developer, artificial intelligence and machine learning, mobile, and the Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Attendees will participate in more than 300 sessions and hear from more than 450 speakers from leading companies from around the world.



NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) RTX has quickly emerged as the industry-standard game development platform for adding real-time ray tracing to games. The Turing architecture's new RT Cores enable real-time ray tracing of objects and environments with physically accurate shadows, reflections, refractions and global illumination. "The NVIDIA RTX platform and GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs bring real-time ray tracing to games 10 years sooner than anyone could have ever imagined," said Tony Tamasi, senior vice president of Content and Technology at NVIDIA. "Thanks to the AI and hardware light-ray acceleration built into GeForce RTX GPUs, games using these futuristic features are right around the corner." NVIDIA RTX comes with a strong set of tools that game developers are using to add ray-tracing and AI effects, including hardware and software that enable advanced programmable shaders, ray tracing and deep learning. The NVIDIA RTX platform benefits from support in Microsoft's new DirectX Raytracing (DXR) API, games adopting it in development for Windows and Vulkan APIs, and hardware acceleration integrated into NVIDIA's Turing architecture.



Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Winchester Interconnect from an affiliate of Snow Phipps Group for $650 million. Based in the United States, Winchester is a leading provider of custom engineered interconnect solutions for harsh environment applications. For over 75 years, Winchester has delivered mission-critical interconnect solutions for high cost-of-failure applications across a broad range of industries, including aerospace and defense, semiconductor, industrial automation, and medical. With approximately $250 million in revenue, Winchester has a strong track record of profitable growth, a testament to the quality of the company's innovative portfolio of branded products.



International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and the National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD) recently announced their collaboration on a suite of classroom resources focused on supporting teachers who work with students with learning and attention issues. Teacher Advisor With Watson uses machine learning to correlate and understand nuances within a curated content collection of over 8,000 Open Educational Resources (OER) including vetted, quality lesson plans, student-facing activities and classroom strategies. "The strategies NCLD is providing through Teacher Advisor with Watson will not only help the one in five students with learning and attention issues succeed, but are actually effective for all students," said NCLD President and CEO Mimi Corcoran. "We know teachers are hungry for this information, and our collaboration with the IBM Foundation to infuse these evidence-based strategies into general education materials is a crucial next step to support teachers across the country."."



