Trends in the food industry keep changing every year. We have been observing a change in trends this year, which is a reflection of the change in attitudes towards the environment, community, and most significantly health. Healthy food trends are now becoming popular and the menu cards of many restaurants have healthy food options. From avocado craze and brunch boom to burrito bowls (also called as Buddha bowls), we have examined all of the new food trends for this year. These healthy food trends have now become more popular than before. So, in this blog, Quantzig has listed some of the best food trends in 2018.

Hands down the best food trends in 2018

Happy gut food: Do you know that a new microbiota can be cultured in the body in 24 hours by altering food habits? Yes, our diet impacts the microbes present in our body. Consequently, to keep the gut bugs healthy, following healthy food trends is a good idea year. Gut-friendly food like kimchi, miso, and kefir are quite popular and are going to see more innovations in the days to come.

Healthy seafood: Seafood and health are interrelated in many ways. Seafood is going to be a widespread choice for many in breakfast and brunch dishes. Since it's going to be one of the healthy food trends in 2018, many restaurants have started adding new varieties of fish and shellfish to offer the variety that consumers may not be as familiar with in dishes like fish tacos and ceviche.

Seafood and health are interrelated in many ways. Seafood is going to be a widespread choice for many in breakfast and brunch dishes. Since it's going to be one of the healthy food trends in 2018, many restaurants have started adding new varieties of fish and shellfish to offer the variety that consumers may not be as familiar with in dishes like fish tacos and ceviche. More greens on the plates: This is one of the new food trends to let you fall for vegetables. Chefs at restaurants continue to find creative ways to serve vegetables to their menu's center stage. Here falls the very popular risotto bowl from Hampton and Hudson in Atlanta that contains pumpkin seeds, roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, smoky parsnip risotto and fried kale. It is one of the new food trends that is going to become even more widespread in the days to come.

More greens on the plates: This is one of the new food trends to let you fall for vegetables. Chefs at restaurants continue to find creative ways to serve vegetables to their menu's center stage. Here falls the very popular risotto bowl from Hampton and Hudson in Atlanta that contains pumpkin seeds, roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, smoky parsnip risotto and fried kale. It is one of the new food trends that is going to become even more widespread in the days to come.

