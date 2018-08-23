MGX Minerals Inc.: MGX Minerals Announces Appointment of Lithium Process Design Expert Dr. Vuay Mehta to Oversee Lithium Upgrading and Commercial Scale Up

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE: XMG / OTCQB: MGXMF / FKT: 1MG) and engineering partner PurLucid Treatment Solutions Inc. ("PurLucid") are pleased to announce the engagement of Dr. Vuay Mehta, former Process Development Technology Leader at FMC Lithium Corporation, to oversee final phase product upgrading and commercial scale-up operations for the Company's rapid lithium brine extraction technology. Dr. Mehta will also oversee Hatch Engineering's scale-up of the technology and buildout.

Dr. Mehta has over 45 years of research and development and manufacturing experience of ore and brine based technologies focused on recovering lithium, potash, magnesium and boron to produce commercial-scale, high purity chemical products. He holds extensive knowledge of lithium brine and ore chemistries and has developed numerous projects related to selective process technology and upgrading of lithium into high purity Li2CO3, LiOH and more than 20 other lithium products. Dr. Mehta has been awarded 15 U.S. patents related to these technologies and published more than 50 reports in scientific journals. He spent more than 25 years in senior executive roles at FMC Lithium Corporation, the world's second largest producer of lithium compounds, and was directly responsible for guiding projects through feasibility and implementing commercial-scale operations. Dr. Mehta has received highly esteemed industry awards for his process development work of Li2CO3 and LiCl at FMC's Salar Del Hombre Muerto project in Argentina. Dr. Mehta holds a MS from the Sir P.P Institute of Science and a Ph.D in Chemical Technology from the Central Salt & Marine Chemicals Research Institute.

"We are please to have a chemist of Dr. Mehta's caliber and background join our team as we enter the final stages of scale-up and deployment of our rapid lithium extraction systems," stated MGX President and CEO Jared Lazerson. "We look forward to leveraging his vast experience in lithium compounds to oversee the lithium upgrading process design and finishing steps."

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com .

Contact Information

Jared Lazerson

President and CEO

Telephone: 1.604.681.7735

Web: www.mgxminerals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: MGX Minerals Inc.