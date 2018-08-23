sprite-preloader
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 23

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 22/08/2018) of £64.38m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 22/08/2018) of £49.49m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 22/08/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*237.37p20850000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 232.64p
Ordinary share price220.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(7.11)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share102.70p14500000
ZDP share price104.50p
Premium to NAV1.75%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 22/08/2018

© 2018 PR Newswire