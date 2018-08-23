Technavio analysts forecast the residential air purifier market in the US to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005400/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the residential air purifier market in the US from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The integration of smart-connectivity in residential air purifiers is one of the major trends being witnessed in the residential air purifier market in the US 2018-2022. Vendors are focusing on product development and technological advances. At present, smart home systems that use the internet for kitchen appliances, lighting, security and control systems and other home appliances such as air purifiers are gradually becoming popular at the global level. Therefore, to become popular among customers and increase market shares, manufacturers are integrating smart connectivity features in their residential air purifiers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the residential air purifier market in the US is the increased air pollution and concerns over indoor air quality:

Residential air purifier market in the US: Increased air pollution and concerns over indoor air quality

The global air quality has declined over the years, which has exposed people to several health problems such as frequent headaches, lung cancer, heart problems, stroke, and chronic, acute respiratory diseases such as asthma. Health problems due to air pollution have also resulted in deaths. Managing air quality is a big challenge for authorities and citizens in many countries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on home, kitchen, and large appliances, "The rapid increase in urbanization, industrialization, and pollution through vehicular emissions has led to the deterioration of the air quality in several countries, including the US. Apart from outdoor air pollution, concerns over the quality of indoor air have also increased. The high presence of VOCs, smoke, and pollens also severely affects the quality of indoor air, which results in pollution."

Residential air purifier market in the US: Segmentation analysis

The residential air purifier market in the US research report provides market segmentation by technology (HEPA, electrostatic precipitators, ionizers and ozone generators and others) and by product (dust collectors, fume and smoke collectors, and others). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the major technologies, the HEPA technology segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 79% of the market. This technology segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The dust collector segment held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 65% share. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005400/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com