

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $79.01 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $68.40 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $655.82 million from $627.94 million last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $79.01 Mln. vs. $68.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $655.82 Mln vs. $627.94 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.66 - $2.69



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX