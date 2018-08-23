Nasdaq Copenhagen will reclassify the Danish Investment Funds (UCITS Funds and Alternative Investment Funds segments) traded on XCSE to follow the transparency rules set for Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) or Shares. This change is regulatory driven as MiFID II regulation classifies exchange listed Investment funds and Capital associations having a market maker, and hence fulfilling the definition of an ETF from transparency perspective. In order to comply with the new classification, the Investment Funds having a market maker falls under MiFIR identification "ETFS" instead of "OTHR", which is applied currently for the affected instruments. Furthermore, part of the Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) will be classified as shares and hence falls under MiFIR identification "SHRS". Investment Funds and AIFs which do not have a market maker will continue to have MiFIR identification "OTHR". Investment Funds and AIFs with MiFIR ID "OTHR" are excluded from transparency reporting and regulatory reporting set by the MiFID II regulation. A list of Investment Funds with changed/unchanged MiFIR identification classification is in the attached spreadsheet. In order to group the reclassified Investment Funds according to new classification, two new Market Segments with new respective turnover lists/list populations will be introduced. Additionally, new trading schedule and a new MiFID compliant tick size table will be introduced for the Investment Funds classified as ETFs. Please find the new identifiers with explanations below. Identifiers: Market Segments: The Danish Investment Funds and Alternative Investment funds will be divided in to following market segments. Exchan Current New Segmen Seq. GCF Explanation ge / Market Market t no Prod MIC Segment Segment symbol and Name Name GCF TST4 ID -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE OMX CPH CPH Inv DKEQ 16 850 Rename the existing Market Investme Funds UTC Segment according to the new nt Funds UCITS ETF classification ETF -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE NEW CPH Inv DKEQ 219 858 New Market Segment. Contains Funds UTC the Investment Funds without UCITS NMM a market maker and hence not non-MM classified as ETFs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE OMX CPH CPH AIF DKEQ 104 854 Rename the existing Market Alternat Compani OCIS Segment. Contains the ive es and Alternative Investment Funds Investme Funds and Companies which do have a nt Funds market maker and hence are classified as ETFs or Shares. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE NEW CPH AIF DKEQ 220 860 New Market Segment. Contains Compani AIF the Alternative Investment es and NMM Funds and companies without a Funds market maker and hence as non-MM Other Equity Like Instruments (OTHR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Turnover lists and list population Ids: Two additional turnover lists and list populations will be introduced for the Investment Funds and Alternative Investment Funds which does not have a market maker. Exchan List List List List List ID GCF ID Explanation ge Name Code ID GCF ID Populati on Name -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE CPH Inv COCINM 124640 14602 CPH Inv 123689 14606 New list for Funds M Funds Investment UCITS UCITS (UCITS) non-MM non-MM funds not having a market maker -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE CPH AIF COAIFN 124641 14604 CPH AIF 123690 14608 New list for Compan MM Compani AIF ies and es and companies Funds Funds and funds non-MM non-MM not having a market maker -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Danish Investment funds and Alternative Investment Funds which are to be classified as ETFs will retain the current Turnover lists/List populations. Trading schedule: Following Trading Schedules will be applied for Instruments traded on the following Market Segments. All times CET Explanation Market Pre Uncros Continuou Post Closed Segment Open s s Trading Trade -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New Trading schedule CPH Inv 08:00 09:44: 09:44:55- 16:55 17:20:0 with closing auction Funds UCITS 55 16:55 0-08:00 removed ETF CPH Inv Funds UCITS non-MM -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Explanati Market Pre Uncros Continu Pre Uncros Post Closed on Segment Open s ous close s trade trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Existing CPH AIF 08:00 09:44: 09:44:5 16:55 17:00 17:00 17:20- trading Funds and 55 5-16:55 08:00 schedule Companies CPH AIF Funds and Companies non-MM -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table(XCSE Inv Funds, AIF Id=237): Investment Funds, which are reclassified as ETFs shall comply with the minimum tick size rules set in the regulatory technical standards on the tick size regime for shares, depositary receipts and exchange traded funds. Therefore, a new Tick Size table complying with the regulation will be introduced. Initially all Investment Funds and Alternative Investment Funds will use the same Tick Size table. In future, the tick size table for Alternative Investment funds falling under MiFIR identification "SHRS" needs to be reviewed. Please find the new tick size table below. Any changes in tick size tables for Investment Funds and AIFs are automatically sent with the instrument reference data. Price Tick Size --------------------------- 0 - 49,99 0,01 --------------------------- 50 - 99,98 0,02 --------------------------- 100 - 199,95 0,05 --------------------------- 200 - 999,90 0,10 --------------------------- 1000 - 1999,80 0,2 --------------------------- 2000 - 4999,50 0,5 --------------------------- 5000 - 9999,00 1 --------------------------- 10000 - 19998,00 2 --------------------------- 20000 - 49995,00 5 --------------------------- 50000 - 10 --------------------------- Market Access Members having trading access to the existing market segments on Nasdaq Copenhagen will also have trading access to the new segment. The new segments CPH Inv Funds UCITS non-MM and CPH AIF Companies and Funds non-MM will be added to all FIX drops currently configured to listen to CPH Investment Funds and CPH Alternative Investment Funds data. INET Nordic Production change procedure and consequences The Investment Funds and Alternative Investment Funds which do not have a market maker will be moved into a new respective market segment. As a consequence: -- The affected order books will be flushed during post trade on 24 August, 2018. Good-Till-Cancel (GTC) orders will be deleted, and participants will have to consider re-entering these orders on 27 August, 2018. -- Trades in these instruments where trade publication is deferred until end of trading day or later, will be published post trade on 24 August, 2018 Please find the attached excel spreadsheet containing information on instruments moving to the new market segments. Time schedule: INET Test (NTF) and GCF TST4 - in test INET and GCF Production - August 27, 2018 INET Nordic Market Model Market Model will be updated and will be effective as of August 27, 2018. Support For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com