sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,305 Euro		-0,007
-2,24 %
WKN: A2AGEB ISIN: US7013543001 Ticker-Symbol: PKV1 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARKERVISION INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PARKERVISION INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PARKERVISION INC
PARKERVISION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PARKERVISION INC0,305-2,24 %