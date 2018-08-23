

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ParkerVision Inc. (PRKR) announced cost reduction measures, including a reduction in workforce in its two Florida offices, that are expected to generate up to $8 million in annualized cost savings.



The reduction will impact about 30 employees and will include the consolidation of the Company's two offices in Florida to a single facility. In addition to the workforce reduction, the Company's executives and top management employees also reduced their salaries.



The company noted that it has been evaluating its overall business strategy in light of its limited capital resources and its desire to continue supporting its commitment to enforce the Company's patent rights.



The company has several near-term milestones in its patent enforcement actions, including a ruling from the Federal Circuit on the IPR challenge to its '940 patent, a Markman hearing in Jacksonville next week in its district court case against Qualcomm and Apple, and rulings on multiple cases pending in Germany where the Company is seeking injunctive relief.



