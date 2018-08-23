ABI Research's Latest Executive Foresights Looks at the Evolution of Siemens MindSphere

OYSTER BAY, New York, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Siemens MindSphere Continues to Evolve" is the focus of a just-published Executive Foresights, announced ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies.

Pierce Owen, author of the Executive Foresights and Principal Analyst at ABI Research, outlines and discusses the technologies and strategies implemented by Siemens AG for MindSphere to not only survive but also grow over the next five to 10 years. "Siemens has pushed forward with its open mindset, expanding the different systems, infrastructures, and partners with whom it works to help clients implement its MindSphere platform. These moves set up Siemens to integrate with as many or more new and legacy cloud and enterprise systems than any other platform," wrote Owen in the Executive Foresights, which often focus on noteworthy news events highlighting financial statistics and technology forecasts delivered in one- to two-page executive summaries.

In a recent 38-page Smart Manufacturing Platforms competitive assessment report, Siemens is named as one of the leaders with high scores in digital twins, edge intelligence, AR (Augmented Reality), protocol adaptability and connectivity. The report ranked 11 platforms from top industry vendors and analyzed each on their proven innovation and implementation criteria framework. The competitive assessment includes ABB Ability, Bosch IoT Suite, Emerson Plantweb, Fujitsu Colmina, GE Predix, Hitachi Lumada, PTC ThingWorx, SAP Leonardo, Schneider Electric EcoStruxure, Siemens MindSphere, and Telit deviceWIS.

"Siemens has developed quite advanced capabilities around its MindSphere platform and has some partnerships in place that could lead to a jump to the top spot within a year," Owen noted.

"Siemens MindSphere has the foundation and team in place to become the most powerful, innovative IoT solution. We are heavily investing in development and diverse strategic alliances to move MindSphere into that top spot in Smart Manufacturing platforms. We are committed to delivering each customer an end to end digital innovation strategy that provides detailed insight into all aspects of decision making for product development, production operations, and that leverages IoT to gain insights into the performance of products and plants in operation," stated Andreas Geiss, Siemens' Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of MindSphere.

