NuGEN Technologies, a leading provider of NGS library preparation solutions, today announced the launch of new mRNA-Seq library preparation kits integrated with NuQuant library quantification method. This propriety library quantification method enables direct measurement of NGS library molar concentration, or the number of sequenceable molecules in seconds. The NuQuant method eliminates the need to serially dilute libraries and estimate library size, making it more accurate than other library quantitation methods such as qPCR or Bioanalyzer. NGS libraries can be quantified using NuQuant method on standard fluorometers such as Tecan microplate readers and Qubit. Accuracy of library quantification is crucial for new Illumina sequencers such as the NovaSeq, which has the sequencing capacity to generate 10 billion reads in a single run. Inaccurate library quantification can lead to variability in the number of reads per sample resulting in inconclusive data and expensive resequencing of underrepresented samples.

Universal Plus mRNA-Seq with NuQuant is a complete, streamlined library preparation solution for mRNA sequencing with a broad dynamic input range from 10 ng to 1 µg. In addition to NuQuant, the kit comes standard with Unique Dual Index (UDI) adaptors for each reaction in the kit, providing a simple solution to detect and address "index hopping" issues with Illumina sequencers. Universal Plus mRNA-Seq with NuQuant also integrates NuGEN's proprietary DimerFree technology to efficiently eliminate adaptor dimers regardless of input and AnyDeplete technology to provide a unique option to eliminate unwanted abundant transcripts after library construction. NuGEN's NGS library preparation kits are automation friendly, compatible with a variety of liquid-handling robots including Tecan's automation platforms.

"Universal Plus mRNA-Seq with NuQuant is the next step in NuGEN's efforts to simplify and shorten the NGS library preparation process for Illumina sequencing," said NuGEN CEO, Nitin Sood. "As more and more researchers begin to do NGS, and as sequencing becomes cheaper, the development of novel technologies to decrease library prep time and cost, while maintaining performance and quality is essential. With NuQuant, NuGEN once again demonstrates that it is at the forefront of this process."

About NuGEN Technologies, Inc.

Based in San Carlos, California, NuGEN Technologies, Inc., provides innovative NGS and genomic sample prep products for a broad range of sample types including RNA and DNA from whole tissues, FFPE samples, single cells and liquid biopsies. NuGEN's products offer rapid and simple workflows designed to reduce time and cost per sample. NuGEN products are used by 1000s of customers in basic research, applied markets and molecular diagnostics. NuGEN products are manufactured under stringent quality controls (ISO 13485). The Tecan Group recently acquired NuGEN Technologies, Inc. to further expand Tecan's dedicated solutions offering into the new market segment of next-generation sequencing (NGS) reagents. To learn more about NuGEN visit www.nugen.com.

