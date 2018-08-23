PowerPlan Inc.: GASB 87 Compliance: Government Organizations Turn to Lease Accounting Readiness Checklist

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new GASB 87 lease accounting requirements take effect for government and public sector organizations beginning December 15, 2019. While this deadline seems distant, after witnessing the pressure financial executives have felt in the race to meet FASB standards, organizations tasked with GASB 87 compliance are starting their adoption process now and turning to PowerPlan's Lease Readiness Checklist as a starting guide.

"Organizations are facing the challenge of not knowing the exact number of leases they need to account for on the balance sheet," said Dillon Blakes, Senior Product Manager at PowerPlan. Because of the uncertainty behind the process, organizations can leverage PowerPlan's checklist to create a working plan toward adoption. "This resource guides accounting teams through the compliance process in a sequential method, enabling a seamless transition to GASB 87," added Blakes.

PowerPlan has helped organizations manage complex operating and capital lease accounting for more than 15 years. PowerPlan's Lease Accounting software is a leading solution for government and public sector organizations. To download PowerPlan's Lease Readiness Checklist, visit: http://bit.ly/2w1hmmZ.

