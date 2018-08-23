PowerPlan Inc.: GASB 87 Compliance: Government Organizations Turn to Lease Accounting Readiness Checklist

"Organizations are facing the challenge of not knowing the exact number of leases they need to account for on the balance sheet," said Dillon Blakes, Senior Product Manager at PowerPlan. Because of the uncertainty behind the process, organizations can leverage PowerPlan's checklist to create a working plan toward adoption. "This resource guides accounting teams through the compliance process in a sequential method, enabling a seamless transition to GASB 87," added Blakes.
PowerPlan has helped organizations manage complex operating and capital lease accounting for more than 15 years. PowerPlan's Lease Accounting software is a leading solution for government and public sector organizations. To download PowerPlan's Lease Readiness Checklist, visit: http://bit.ly/2w1hmmZ.
About PowerPlan
PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization - empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit http://bit.ly/2LfBXbT.
For more information, contact:
pr@powerplan.com