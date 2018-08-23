Sauce Labs Inc.: Sauce Labs Announces SauceCon 2019; Opens Call for Speakers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2018, provider of the world's largest continuous testing cloud for web and mobile applications, today opened its Call for Papersfor its third annual SauceConuser conference. The event will take place April 24-25, 2019, and for the first time, will be hosted in Austin, Texas. An optional workshop day will be held on April 23, 2019, with sessions devoted to Continuous Testing, CI/CD pipelines and advanced Selenium and Appium training.



"Austin is home to a thriving community of developers and technology, not to mention a hot spot for open source since its creation, and we're excited to host our third annual SauceCon there," said Terri Avnaim, CMO of Sauce Labs. "As always, SauceCon attendees will get to meet face-to-face with top experts and innovators in the continuous testing industry, discuss the latest trends, and learn valuable tips from each other."

Key Event Details

What: SauceCon 2019, the Third Annual Sauce Labs User Conference

SauceCon 2019, the Third Annual Sauce Labs User Conference When: April 24-25, 2019 (optional workshop day April 23)

April 24-25, 2019 (optional workshop day April 23) Where: Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Road, Austin, Texas, 78704

Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Road, Austin, Texas, 78704 How: Save the date! Ticket sales will be announced soon

Call For Speakers Now Open

SauceCon 2019 Call for Speakers is open today through November 3, 2018. The SauceCon 2019 programming committee is looking for best practices and real-world experiences with automated web testing, mobile app testing, continuous testing and DevOps. For details and to submit, visit https://saucecon.com/cfp-2019.

