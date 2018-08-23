Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.: Parallax Announces Shareholder Call with CTO to Discuss Newly Issued Patent Covering Data Driven Outcomes and Intellectual Property Portfolio

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRLX), a technology-driven connected healthcare company, announced today that its Chief Technology Officer Nathaniel T. Bradley will discuss the value proposition of the newly issued 'Data Driven Outcomes' patent and the strategic positioning of Parallax's technology portfolio within our target markets and conduct a questions and answers session.

'I look forward to taking the time with our shareholders to explain the significance of this patent issuance and to fielding questions regarding Parallax,' said Nathaniel Bradley, Chief Technology Officer of Parallax Health Sciences.

Please join the 30 minute live webcast event followed by a 30 minute questions and answers session on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 1:15 PM PDT by dialing into the following conference event line and clicking the live event webcast link below;

Event Access Information

Tuesday, August 28 at 1:15 PDT

Call: 857 232 0158 Code 964308

Participants with questions can press 5* once the Q&A period has begun or alternatively questions can be emailed ahead of the call to rachelj@parallaxhealthsciences.com

Click: www.clearslide.com/parallaxhealth.net

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced, technology-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com, www.parallaxhealthmanagement.com, www.parallaxdiagnostics.com, and www.parallaxhealth.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements contained within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding Parallax's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," 'believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Parallax's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in Parallax's Form 10-K and other report filings with the SEC. Parallax is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain jcain@lhai.com

Kevin Mc Cabe kmccabe@lhai.com

310-691-7100

SOURCE: Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.