Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has released additional results from the winter-spring diamond drilling program on the Gold Drop property, located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

The 2018 drilling program to date has been mainly focused on testing and defining the COD gold bearing Vein, a Dentonia/Jewel style quartz vein. Trenching during 2017 exposed the northeast - southwest striking COD Vein for over a 160 meter strike length.

The latest 2018 results are from drill holes COD18-46 through COD18-48 which tested the continuation of the COD Vein south-southwest of the 2017 trench. The highlight from these results is an intersection of 54.9 grams per tonne gold and 379 grams per tonne silver over a 1.47 meter core length in hole COD18-46, including 223 grams per tonne gold, 1,535 grams per tonne silver and greater than 500 grams per tonne tellurium over a 0.30 meter core length.

This gold-bearing interval, consisting of quartz veins and minor altered granodiorite, from hole COD18-46 is located at approximately 25 meters vertical depth. This drill intersection is approximately 5 meters below the high-grade intersection of drill hole COD-18-45 which recently returned 50.1 grams per tonne gold and 375 grams per tonne silver over a 2.05 meter core length.

The close-spaced intersections of drill holes COD18-45 and COD-18-46 at the COD Vein is the highlight of the 2018 drilling program to date and represents significant intersections with high grade gold southwest of the 2017 trench. Both COD18-45 and COD18-46 are approximately 160 meters southwest of the area of 2017 trenching at the COD Vein and approximately 220 meters southwest of drill hole COD17-14 which intersected 4.59 grams per tonne gold over 16.03 meters, including 10.96 grams per tonne gold over 5.97 meters.

Prior to these results, the highlight of the 2018 drilling program was 14.62 grams per tonne gold, 150.2 grams per tonne silver and 102.0 grams per tonne tellurium over a 2.1 meter core length in hole COD18-3 at the COD Vein, located in the area of the 2017 trench and vicinity of drill hole COD17-14.

The 2018 drilling program has also tested the continuation of the Everest Vein, which is located approximately 600 meters southwest of the COD Vein worksite. The Everest Vein was first discovered by company prospectors during 2017, when chip samples collected across the approximate 0.4 meter wide vein exposure returned up to 52.8 grams per tonne gold and 377 grams per tonne silver, while a grab sample of a quartz vein boulder broken off the outcrop by the excavator returned 81.8 grams per tonne gold and 630 grams per tonne silver.

The results listed in this table are highlights from holes COD18-46 to COD18-48 with intersections greater than one gram per tonne gold. Since true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available the core lengths were reported.





For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com

