

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp. (SXI) Thursday announced the acquisition of Tenibac-Graphion, Inc., a provider of chemical and laser texturing services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



he acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by $0.16 to $0.20 in fiscal year 2019 and $0.26 to $0.30 in fiscal year 2020, excluding purchase accounting and acquisition costs.



The combination is projected to enhance Standex Engraving's customer service through increased innovation and expanded offerings. The Michigan based privately held Tenibac-Graphion estimates revenue of $13 million for the six-month period ending June 30, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX