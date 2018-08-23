According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global telemedicine market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. The increased demand for digital health platforms is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Telemedicine Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global telemedicine market into the following applications:

Telehospital

Telehome

In 2017, the telehospital segment accounted for 65% of the global market and is projected to decline to 63% by 2022, exhibiting a 2% decrease in the market share.

Global telemedicine market: Top emerging trend

Growing acceptance of video consulting is an emerging trend in the IT professional services space. With the declining cost of smart devices and increasing internet penetration, people can consult doctors at their convenience without having to travel long distances for minor treatments or consultations. Doctors may also provide support to their patients constantly without being present at their clinics or hospitals. Thus, there is increased acceptance of video consulting. Video consulting enables both patients and doctors to save a lot of time and make use of or provide timely care in case of chronic diseases and sudden ill-health. It helps provide first-aid in a crisis, and it can also be used to provide specialty hospital services which will increase the chances of patient survival to a great extent.

