The rhapsody of back to school shopping in the US begins with September just around the corner and the school year about to begin. The average back-to-school spending in every US household grows exponentially as children go shopping with their parents, to stock up on school supplies. While parents and children indulge in the pleasures of back to school shopping, office workers too can benefit from this occasion by adorning their workstation with office supplies. Retail giants such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kmart are leveraging this seasonal fad by offering a plethora of back to school supplies and office supplies. Great discounts and offers help to make this experience even more exuberant.

Office stationery and supplies B2B market in the US: Which product is in trend and which is not?

Market research experts at Technavio expect a revenue growth of USD 88 billion by 2021 for the office stationery and supplies B2B market in the US, with an almost USD 2 billion incremental growth from 2016 to 2021. Some of the top products in demand include paper products, desk supplies, stationery/mailing supplies, computer/printer supplies, filing supplies, binding supplies, time tracking supplies, hanging supplies, and identification supplies. The table below exhibits the market shares of some of the top selling products in 2016.

Product Market share 2016 Paper products 50% Desk supplies 11% Stationery and mailing supplies 10% Computer and printer supplies 9% Filing supplies 6%

As of 2016, the paper products segment dominated the market, however, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate by 2021. The use of paper products is declining due to the increasing trend of automation and digitization.

Big retailers embrace eco-friendly and green office stationery and supplies

As manufacturers producing paper products in the office stationery and supplies B2B market are threatened by environmental concerns such as deforestation, the sale of paper products has plummeted. Similarly, plastic being non-degradable is deemed harmful to the environment, and the US government has adopted several initiatives to regulate the use of plastic in the manufacturing industry.

Many vendors in the office stationery and supplies B2B market in the US are introducing eco-friendly and green office supplies. Big retailers such as Staples, Walmart, and Costco Wholesale Corporation are selling green office stationery products. With the introduction of green products into the office stationery and supplies B2B market in the US, the market is expected to bounce back into the competition in terms of growth.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

