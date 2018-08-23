The cash equity membership of Cornhill Capital Limited has been terminated. Cornhill Capital Limited has traded with member ID CCL in the INET Trading System Member: Cornhill Capital Limited INET ID: CCL For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Sylvester Andersen or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch, telephone +45 33 93 33 66 Nasdaq Copenhagen Sylvester Andersen Nikolaj Kosakewitsch Sales Director President of Nasdaq Copenhagen VP, Head of Sales, European Equities and Derivatives