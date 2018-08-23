

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets are exhibiting a mixed trend midway through the session on Thursday, with investors mostly making cautious moves amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.



Some encouraging economic data out of Germany and France aided these two markets early on in the session, but due to lack of support at higher levels, their benchmark indices retreated subsequently.



In the German market, shares from automobile section are seeing a tough ride, as they continue to reel under pressure after Continental AG recently cut its 2018 revenue outlook.



U.S. President Donald Trump's threat that his administration will slap a 25% tariff on all cars coming into United States from the European Union, dragged down the shares of carmakers yesterday and today's session has not been any significantly different for these stocks for now.



The benchmark DAX is down 5.37 points or 0.04% at 12,380.33, around 30 points off the day's high of 12,410.16.



Continental AG is declining nearly 2%. BMW and Daimler are both down by about 1.5% and Volkswagen is lower by 0.7%.



Deutsche Bank is down 1.5% and Covestro is declining 1.3%. Munench.Rueckvers, Merck, Heidelberg Cement and Commerzbank are also weak.



Adidas, Beiersdorf, Infineon, RWE, SAP and E.On are gaining 1% - 1.3%. Siemens, Vonovia and Deutsche Boerse are up marginally.



The French market is slightly higher, with the latest batch of economic data aiding sentiment. The CAC 40 index is up 3.62 points or 0.07% at 5,424.27.



Technip FMC, Safran, Hermes International, Airbus Group, L'Oreal, Publicis Groupe, Kering, Essilor International and Louis Vuitton are gaining 0.4 to 1%.



Autombile stocks Renault, Michelin, Peugeot are down 1.3 to 1.8%.



Arcelor Mittal, Valeo, Credit Agricole, AXA and Vivendi, Sanofi are declining by 0.3 to 1%.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is gaining 7.30 points or 0.1% at 7,581.54, after having advanced to 7,603.25 earlier.



The mood is cautious with investors trying to figure out the likely impact of the country making a no-deal exit from EU.



Old Mutual, up 2.4%, is the top gainer in the FTSE index. Associated British Foods is gaining 1.8%. Marks & Spencer, Micro Focus, Ferguson, Burberry Group, Ashtead Group, Pearson, Sage and Royal Dutch Shell are up 1% - 1.7%.



Fresnillo, Travis Perkins, Hikma Pharma, Anglo American, Imperial Brands, Antofagasta, Dixons Carphone, Prudential, RBS and Severn Trent are lower by 1 to 2.3%.



In economic news from Europe, a survey report from the statistical officce Insee showed France's manufacturing confidence index rose to 110 in August from 109 in July, which was revised up from 108. The index measuring general production expectations rose to 11 in August from 10 in the prior month.



Meanwhile, their personal production expectations weakened to 18 from 23. However, the index remained well above its long-term average. The business climate index that covers the main sectors, remained slightly less favorable in August. The corresponding index edged down to 106 from 107.



According to a report from IHI Markit, France's private sector growth accelerated to a four-month high in August, thanks to stronger expansions in both the services and manufacturing sectors.



The composite output index rose to 55.1 in August from 54.4 in July. Importantly, the index remained above the neutral 50.0 mark for a twenty-sixth month in a row. The index was expected to grow to 54.6.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 55.7 in August, as against expectations for a rise to 55.1, from 54.9 in the preceding month. With manufacturers reporting a faster increase in output in August, the manufacturing PMI rose to 53.7 in the month, up from 53.3 in July and higher than the forecast of 53.4.



In news from Germany, flash data from IHS Markit showed Germany's private sector activity to have grown at the fastest pace in six months in August, with the composite output index improving to a score of 55.7 in the month, from 55.0 in July.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.2 from 54.1 in July. The score was expected to rise marginally to 54.3.



The manufacturing PMI slid to 56.1 from 56.9 in the previous month. Economists had forecast the index to fall moderately to 56.5.



Meanwhile, the euro area private sector continued to expand in August, according to IHS Markit. The composite output index rose marginally to 54.4 in August from 54.3 in July. But the score was slightly below the forecast of 54.5. The services Purchasing Managers' Index also came in at 54.4, up from 54.2 a month ago.



The manufacturing PMI fell unexpectedly to a 21-month low of 54.6 from 55.1 in July. Within the eurozone, growth accelerated in France and Germany but slowed across the rest of the single-currency area.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX