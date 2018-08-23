

For immediate release 23 August 2018



Hygea vct plc (the 'Company')



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Roth



2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director



b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hygea vct plc



b) LEI 213800VP9N3LOQZ22441



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code new 'B' ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company



ISIN GB00BG13MH08



Nature of the transaction Purchase under Offer for Subscription



c) Price(s) and volumes(s)



+-----------+------------+ | Price(s) | Volumes(s) | +-----------+------------+ | 100 pence | 15,000 | +-----------+------------+



d) Aggregated information * Volume * Price



* 15,000 new 'B' ordinary shares of 1p each * 100 pence



e) Date of the transaction 23 August 2018



f) Place of the transaction Purchase - London



g) Name of contacts for queries John Hustler, Hygea vct plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com



Richard Manley, Seneca Partners Limited at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk



